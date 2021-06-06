S.Are you also so touched because Jennifer Lopez, just recently separated, is supposed to be back with her old love Ben Affleck? In In any case, it is and calls the “five rules”, thanks to which such a “love comeback” can work. For example, “Jennifer and Ben rented a mansion in Miami and are not going to meet at the other’s home.” Rule number one – rent a villa in Miami – is noted. And Affleck came up with something else: “He rummaged in his jewelry box and conjured up a bracelet that she gave him 19 years ago.” According to this rule, you should definitely keep the pieces of jewelry that you got from previous partners, it is best to be neatly organized and provided with name tags so that you can conjure them up quickly when you make a love comeback.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Maxime Herbord, who will appear on television as the new bachelorette and from, does not deal with a trusted man, but with a whole host of new men In is quoted with the words: “I may not be the sex grenade, but I bring a lot of humor and sympathy with me.” Does she mean that she has a lot of sympathy for the candidates or that she finds herself sympathetic? In any case, we are curious whether this self-description works; humorous and sympathetic are more of the attributes that women mention when you ask them about their dream partner, while for most men it may be the sex grenade.

They’re kind of cute

A clear categorization of the men she met on a dating portal for celebrities is made by presenter Charlotte Würdig in Bunte: There are hornets, wasps and bumblebees. The most aggressive hornets are “primarily hot footballers”, wasps are “entertainers, people from the music industry”, and finally “come the bumblebees. They are primarily actors. They’re almost shy. Kind of cute. . . ”And, just like the bumblebee male, somewhat rounded, with a lot of fur and without a sting?

We can hardly imagine Manuel Neuer as a hornet. He’s certainly not buzzing around on dating portals, but apparently has a steady girlfriend. With that one photomonts him Colorful on their cover next to the headline “Our new life” and claims that in “an open interview” Neuer reveals “for the first time feelings, wishes and private plans for the future”. In the accompanying text you just find out that in an interview he gave to another newspaper he said that he was “privately very happy” in Munich and that he would like to travel more again. The Leisure review, the the Colorful-Chef previously headed, could not have tinkered it together better.

In the fancier part of hell

We were very pleased with the headline from The new: “Helene Fischer – wedding on ice!” What is meant is only that Fischer’s supposedly planned wedding has allegedly been postponed. It’s a shame, we had already imagined her with skates in front of the altar.

On the other hand, finds a lot of bad words Current– Reader Anja-Regina T. about Meghan: “This woman is the last poison sting in the heart of Prince Harry,” she writes. “She’ll keep dripping poison in his ear for marketing and publicity purposes, and Harry just doesn’t get it.” We don’t understand now either: why should she drip poison into his ear when it’s long been filling his heart?

Perhaps out of fear of the poison sting Sahra Wagenknecht walks Colorful an old saying supposedly in their sense: “You could sit under the pear tree in your garden and let God be a good woman.” What Colorful do not consider: Wagenknecht is an atheist, which is why the god she does not believe in could just as well or even better be a man. Certain traces of an ecclesiastical worldview are, of course, present in her, because she says: “I don’t want to be lukewarm. Dante’s lukewarms end up in the ugliest part of hell. ”So if you’re already stewing in hell, then please at least in one of the fancier corners.

Sounds a little like marriage hell, what E. L. James, the author of “Fifty Shades of Gray”, the picture-The newspaper says: “My husband Niall and I have been married for 34 years. But it feels like 100 years. ”Strangely enough, she seems to take that as a compliment. James has become extremely wealthy through her erotic hams, but she assures: “I don’t need great luxury. Last Christmas I asked for a shoehorn. I got it. Now I’m happy. ”All people who tend to locate happiness in a villa in Miami should take this as an example. In view of the books that E. L. James writes, it is not certain whether she is actually talking about a profane shoehorn – or rather about a well-built young man who helps her in her pumps.