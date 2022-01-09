F.The year starts well with our horoscope for Colorful: “A promotion that fell into your lap should be taken seriously,” we read and all the other fish. “Even if you haven’t done anything for it, that doesn’t mean that there are no obligations associated with it. Prove that you have earned the trust. ”We would like to address the request by return Colorful return, because although we actually did not do anything for a promotion, we were not promoted either. Except earlier in the subway, which didn’t fall into our lap either, we paid for it.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Wishes a promotion Woman in the mirror Duchess Kate, because she was “the born queen”. In the royal ranking, in which around 1000 German women choose the most popular queens and princesses, Kate has dropped to third place. But also for that Woman in the mirror a possible explanation ready: “Too much perfection?” That may well be, we too have to struggle with this tiresome problem. It would be fitting that Monaco’s Charlène, who was admitted to a clinic “physically and mentally deeply exhausted” in an anything but perfect year, rose to seventh place: “The vulnerability of the otherwise so inapproachable princess has touched many women”, White Woman in the mirror. In order not to slip again in the next ranking, Charlène should keep her vulnerability despite her proud seventh place.

Again and again the question of power

Banks on the vulnerability of much of the British royal family Leisure week for her story “Will Meghan land on the throne? The whole of England is already shaking ”. By “chance and fate” namely “the horror scenario could actually occur”. The fear was “so great that Queen Elizabeth (95) now even pleaded with Prince William (39) and his wife Duchess Kate (39) not to fly in a plane with the children”. Since Prince Harry is in sixth place in the line of succession, first, the Queen herself and, second, Prince Charles would have to bless the time and third, William, Kate and their three children crashed in the plane – and whoosh, Meghan would be in power. And purely by chance and fate, albeit in abundance of both.

But what is a royal throne against the power of Amazon? As Gala notes, Jeff Bezos has been completely transformed since he has a new woman at his side: Instead of “pale complexion and pencil sleeves”, you can now recognize him by “hardened biceps and six packs, tanned body and cool bald head”. While normal mortals were once able to console themselves with the fact that very rich managers had ruined their health by grueling 24/7 jobs by their late forties at the latest, today a Bezos not only has to show off his wallet, but his body as well. Gala is impressed: “In the Caribbean, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez offer a movie-ready love show, shower each other lasciviously with the hose or smooch in the sea.” There may one day be more to see in the members area of ​​Amazon Prime Video or on Bezos’ “Only Fans” account.

Interpersonal relationships change

Anyone who feels left behind not only financially, but also physically, may be pleased that Simone Thomalla, who has been in a relationship with a handball player for a long time, is fed up with athletes. The actual quotes her with the words: “I washed kilos of sports clothes for my men, it’s enough!” Unfortunately, Thomalla’s fate of her daughter is not a warning: Sophia Thomalla is now with Alexander Zverev. Hopefully he’ll at least wash himself. Intouch Of course, the story “Sophia Thomalla – Alexander Zverev – crisis after only 4 months! Surprising separation ”. Nobody could have guessed that such a tennis player would be racing off to the Australian Open.

Actor Heiner Lauterbach leaves Woman in the mirror know: “I have found with my wife that children are actually only delightful between the ages of four and twelve.” Lauterbach’s children, who are 33, 19 and 14, will read it with sadness, but also with shame, including the sentence of Father: “You fill your diapers by four, and puberty starts at twelve.” Full diapers by four? Let’s hope that the children were at least weaned by then.

Lauterbach’s colleague Luise Befort was already eco-conscious as a child: “I carried every snail and beetle that was on the pedestrian path safely to the other side,” she says Colorful. Very cute, but how did she know the snails and bugs wanted to go there too?

Let’s move on to New Year’s resolutions. Developing an environmental awareness like Befort or a body like Bezos, that seems very tedious. Stefanie Hertel sounds better Echo of the woman says: “In 2022, I’ll give every day the chance to be the best of my life.” We want to keep it that way: It’s not up to us if the stupid days don’t take their chance.