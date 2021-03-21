E.Only now are the dire upheavals in the British royal family really clear. “Duchess Kate – skinny shock – she weighs only 50 kilos – so much she suffers from Meghan’s scandalous interview,” headlines In. Worldview confirmed: Monarchies shake and families break up – the most blatant story for such papers is still when a woman is supposedly too thin or too fat.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“Prince Charles – Seriously Ill! Camilla lets him down, ”proclaims meanwhile Echo of the woman, and the readership knows immediately: For months the magazine has been crazy about the legend that the heir to the throne suffers from Alzheimer’s. This time, however, it is about Charles’ Covid infection from 2020: “With long-term effects such as headache, rapid fatigue and joint pain, however, he is still fighting today.” Echo of the woman, is he cured?



How is Prince Charles?

:



Image: Reuters





The latest allegations that Harry made his father had played into the hands of the paper with his narrative: Maybe that’s why Charles no longer answers the phone because he has forgotten who Harry actually is.

The actual finally the headline prints: “Harry & Meghan – The Queen is serious! Accounts blocked! Now there is war! ”That is indeed worrying: where Joe Biden is so contentious and calls Putin a murderer, he ends up starting a war of aggression against the English, the old racists and colonists, and then appoints Meghan as the new head of state .

Such a calm

One more question Woman in the mirror, who writes about Harry and Meghan: “You did not talk to Oprah for money, it is claimed in their environment field.” Is such an environment field yet another, so a very, very broad field? Unfortunately, we can no longer ask Günter Grass. We could do Ursula Andress, because she is, as Bild puts it, a “living immortal”. A deceased immortal would be nonsense or an oxymoron.

Before it gets too morbid, we would like to reflect what Mimi Fiedler said Week of the Woman says, “Cemeteries are great dating places,” explains the actress. “It’s such a calm. And there is something romantic about the benches there! ‘”And not only that: Many of the people you meet there are very new singles. Some also have pretty flowers with them, which can only be an advantage on a date.

Barbara Schöneberger reveals about the worst kiss of her life Galathat it was “very wet and tasted like Fisherman’s Friend”. We would say: Better to Fisherman’s Friend than Fisherman’s Fish.

Joy of the asparagus

Singer Jasmin Wagner also thinks about culinary delights at the Colorful-Question: “How did you notice that you had grown up?” Your answer: “By starting to invest in designer furniture and looking forward to the start of the asparagus season.” Even then, we are really grown up Far from it, because we don’t care about asparagus. In the case of Wagner, by the way, we would actually have expected the answer: “By finally dropping your silly artist name ‘Blümchen’.”



Finally grown up: “Blümchen” Jasmin Wagner

:



Image: dpa





Actress Margarita Broich, 60, who lives in New sheet explains: “Today I no longer have to think about how I will shape my whole life. I’m too old to fail – a big advantage! ”Armin Laschet, also 60, can therefore go into the upcoming elections very calmly, he can’t fail.

As naturally as possible

At the age of 17, Verona Pooth’s son San Diego is still at the very beginning of his career. He’s appearing on a series now and says Inthat his mother had “already given him helpful tips”. For example? “That I shouldn’t pretend and be as natural as possible.” Not pretend as an actor? We guess Robert De Niro never heard such advice from his mother, but his most famous film wasn’t a spinach commercial either.

The fact that Pooth’s short-term husband Dieter Bohlen stops at RTL is for In Reason to worry about his marriage – Bohlen once said that for him “there really is nothing worse than sitting at home and being bored”. In the first lockdown he complained: “We sit on top of each other for 24 hours. To be honest, Carina has the worst of it – because of course she has to clean the house a bit too. ”Poor Carina – because the longer Bohlen sits in the house, the more he can get it dirty.

Bohlen should take an example from Barbara Becker, the Gala reports that she regularly “meets with herself” at home, for example at a “bathing ceremony”: “I use the silence and rest to get even closer to myself. I take responsibility for myself and have become much more consistent with myself. ”According to Becker, it is“ an homage to myself ”. We would have deserved such an homage to ourselves, unfortunately, due to the lack of a bathtub, we only have a shower ceremony. Fortunately, at least, that our bathroom is so tiny: you can’t get any closer to yourself.