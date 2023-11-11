DThe fact that sitting is unhealthy is not new – it not only increases the risk of back pain, but also of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and even cardiovascular disease, the most common causes of death in this country. And yet we sit constantly and for longer and longer hours a day: in 2016, Germans sat for an average of 7.6 hours, this year it was already 9.2 hours per day. He has that current health report shown by German Health Insurance (DKV) and German Sport University Cologne.

A trend that can be dangerous, especially in Germany – the country of cardiovascular deaths – if it continues. Because in a recently published study by scientists in the “European Heart Journal” published shows how harmful sitting is for the heart. To do this, scientists at the British Heart Foundation evaluated the activity and health data of more than 15,000 people.

The scientists had in the international “Prospective Physical Activity, Sitting and Sleep“Study (ProPass) evaluated the daily movement patterns of 15,253 participants. They also compared their health data with it, such as their body mass index, cholesterol levels and waist circumference.

It turned out that those who sit for longer periods of time have worse values ​​than those who exercise frequently and with moderate strenuous activity. Those who move frequently but only slightly came in second place. Surprisingly, those who sat a lot performed worse than those who slept a lot. Anyone who gets up from the couch for just five minutes and, for example, exercises climbing stairs or goes jogging, significantly improved their health values: waist circumference decreased by 2.4 centimeters and BMI fell by 0.63 kilograms per square meter. Anyone who replaces sitting with light activity such as walking or just standing also benefits.







It’s not just exercise that’s good for the heart

So far, so expected. What also surprised the scientists was that even sleeping is healthier than sitting: if you replace 30 minutes of sitting with 30 minutes of sleeping, your body mass index will be around 0.43 kg/m2, they write. And the waist circumference was at least 1.75 centimeters smaller for those who preferred to spend their time in bed rather than in a chair.

The researchers explain that light activity and apparently even sleeping actually have a measurable influence by saying that the heart overall becomes stronger and more efficient. “It pumps blood more effectively, improving circulation throughout the body. This can reduce cholesterol levels, blood pressure and resting frequency,” explain the scientists. And of course, if you’re sleeping, you don’t eat chocolate bars or chips.



Moderate exertion such as climbing stairs or jogging is best for the heart.

Image: Picture Alliance



But it’s not just the break from unhealthy behavior that makes sleep a health booster: good sleep leads to a decrease in heart rate and blood pressure, optimization of fat and sugar metabolism and a strengthening of the immune system. Healthy sleep also promotes cellular repair processes and wound healing occurs more quickly.







The American Heart Association (AHA) has just published eight basic rules of conduct for those who want to live longer:Life’s Essential 8“ published, and the miracle cure sleep can also be found here. According to the association, if you follow simple rules, you can slow down the body’s aging process by up to six years. The eight rules are: healthy diet, lots of exercise, healthy and sufficient sleep, abstaining from nicotine, not becoming overweight and regularly checking blood sugar, blood lipid levels and blood pressure and regulating them if necessary.

The scientists in the ProPass study also want to encourage people to do more for their heart health. It may not be possible for everyone to do intensive exercise, such as jogging. But the study makes it clear that even small changes in behavior can make a difference. They advocate for more personalized advice on how changing daily behaviors can improve health.

That’s why, after reviewing their data, the heart researchers also give advice on what type of activity is best to replace sitting: “The best thing you can do for your heart is moderate activity.” The second best is a combination of normal movements : light activities, standing and sleeping. “Sitting is the most damaging behavior for the heart.”