Digital Health is good for the heart. “With digital medicine, and in particular with the development of devices connected to the Internet and artificial intelligence, it is possible to take an important step forward in patient care and clinical research”, assure the experts of the ANMCO (National Association of Doctors hospital cardiologists), who on the occasion of the general states of the association took stock of the contribution of tools such as the electronic health record to sector studies and patient assistance, putting forward useful proposals for realizing the promises of digital in healthcare.

“Technology provides us with a series of effective tools to select patients, but also to follow them over the long term and analyze behaviors and habits in daily life”, says Fabrizio Oliva, president of Anmco and director of Cardiology 1 of the Niguarda hospital in Milan . “In this framework – he underlines – the electronic health record (ESF) is a very useful tool, a computerized system that collects, organizes and archives data relating to patient’s health in digital format, allowing the safe and rapid sharing of information. In fact, several studies have examined the potential of the ESF in the development of controlled clinical trials and from what emerges in the literature it seems that the ESF, in addition to reducing the costs of clinical research, makes it easier to recruit patients and obtain results of real world. We can therefore meet the need of today’s medicine compared to the past with clinical studies that make it possible to obtain personalized answers, tailored to the individual characteristics of individual patients”.

“However, we know well – underlines Oliva – that up to now the ESF has presented many critical issues that need to be addressed and overcome. In order for Big Data to truly become the turning point tool for the medicine of the future – warns the president of Anmco – it is necessary to rationalize the methods of collection of information and to ensure that the data is collected in a rigorously homogeneous, harmonious and integrated way, in a logic of total interoperability”.

For Gian Franco Gensini, coordinator of the Anmco National Commission of Digital Cardiology, “it is no longer sufficient to have evidence based on average patients representative of an ideal condition: reality, today even more than in the past – the specialist remarks – is made up of patients complexes with plurimorbidity and increasingly elderly.An important aspect is the diffusion of perpetual studies, characterized by the absence of a pre-established end date in the planning phase, precisely to keep open the possibility of comparison and to be able to verify the effectiveness or the “ineffectiveness of a drug in the long term. The continuous enrollment of patients – explains Gensini – allows for the collection of a demographic sample that is much more similar in terms of clinical characteristics and outcomes to what is observed in daily practice rather than what occurs with a classic protocol. Even in these terms, the Electronic Health Record presents itself as a potentially highly effective tool”.

“But if to date the ESF has been a failure, perhaps we need to think of a streamlined and more easily usable ESF – suggests the expert – also referring to two innovative concepts: the Data Lake and granularity. The Data Lake is used to define a large data repository in which data is stored in a raw and unstructured format, where data from different sources are collected, for example laboratory data, medical imaging data, patient demographics and other types of data related to health The use of the Data Lake can become an important tool for ESF data processing as it allows to keep all the original details of the data, including unstructured and semi-structured ones, without having to transform them into a rigid schema In the context of the ESF this is valuable as health data can contain a wide range of information, some of which may not be easily categorized into a structured framework. Another benefit is flexibility, as you can build custom schemas based on the specific questions you want to solve. A Data Lake, therefore, can allow obtaining a more complete and detailed vision with positive effects in terms of quality of clinical practice”.

“Then there is the granularity of the data – continues Gensini – a tool for knowing the details. More precisely, in information technology we speak of data granularity precisely in reference to the possibility of setting various levels of synthesis of the collected data. It is not easy to define which is the best granularity. If we refer to the ESF, the granularity of the data collected must be such as to allow for appropriate decisions to be made. It certainly must not be too low, as having few details does not allow for sufficient information to be collected. D’ on the other hand, however, according to some authors, even too high a granularity may not always be the ideal solution.In this case it is also necessary to consider who will use the data to make decisions: the general practitioner, the specialist, the nurse “.

“These reflections on the characteristics of data and on the tools for their management – observes Oliva – cannot be separated from more general reflections on how medicine is changing and in particular evidence-based medicine”.

“More and more – reasons the number one of Anmco – we are moving from a medicine centered on the disease to a medicine centered on the patient. If on the one hand controlled clinical trials continue to be the foundation of clinical research and therapeutic innovation, as they are the tool capable of providing solid evidence from which to draw conclusions on the efficacy of a drug or in general of a therapeutic intervention, the risks and recommendations, on the other hand it is no longer sufficient to have evidence based on average patients representative of an ideal condition, but strategies are needed to study real-life therapies.”

“The recent experience with Covid-19 – remarked Oliva – has given us the opportunity to understand the importance of synergistic work for the generation of new evidence. The more data availability increases, the greater the changes and innovations will be, also in the field of clinical research. The electronic health record therefore presents itself as a tool endowed with great potential. Starting from these concepts – he concludes – we could make a great contribution as an association to the corrective of the new ESF, or think of some other model, remembering that from these choices will determine the success or failure of future clinical research”.