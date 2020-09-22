WELT am SONNTAG: Young, apparently healthy people repeatedly die while bathing and swimming. Why?

Dietrich Andresen: We know primarily two causes. On the one hand, cardiac arrhythmias can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. Or people drown because of pulmonary edema, the cause of death is then a respiratory failure.

WELT am SONNTAG: Why can swimming trigger cardiac arrhythmias?

Andresen: If a person immerses in water, it affects his vegetative nervous system. This can be fatal for people with QT syndrome. In these patients, the electrical conduction of stimuli in the heart muscle is disturbed. If the balance in the autonomic nervous system, the interplay between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system is disturbed, the racing heart and, in the worst case, ventricular fibrillation can trigger. This leads to cardiac arrest. The only hope is then to pull the person out of the water and reanimate them

WELT am SONNTAG: How do you know if you are in danger?