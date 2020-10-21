Heart failure is a condition when the heart, ie your heart, is unable to perform the task of transporting sufficient amount of blood to other parts of the body. This condition reduces the pumping speed of the heart.

In addition, the condition of heart failure also occurs when a person’s muscles become very hard. During this time the blood flow in his body is obstructed, even if the heart pump is working properly.

In the case of heart failure, it can be seen on the right or left side of the heart. Or it can also affect both sides simultaneously. When this problem occurs simultaneously on both sides of the heart with rapid, then its symptoms suddenly appear. Which usually stop appearing too soon.

These symptoms appear when heart failure occurs.

– Sudden heartbeat

– Rise in the veins of the neck.

-Continuous coughing

Bloating in the stomach

Having trouble breathing

Not feeling hungry

– Very tired

Having leg problems

-Pulse rate remains irregular

Sudden increase in weight

Symptoms of heart failure

Heart failure problem occurs due to these reasons

– If there is any obstruction in the arteries (coronary arteries) that supply oxygen to the heart, then the blood flow to the heart is not properly done. Due to this, the heart is not able to pump blood properly and the heart fails.

Almonds can rejuvenate in a weakened heart

Heart failure due to high blood pressure

– People who have high blood pressure problems, their heart has to work more than normal people’s heart to supply blood in the body. When this condition persists for a long time, the heart muscles of these people become fat.

– Due to the increased thickness, their work capacity is affected and they become hard and weak. Due to this, they are not able to do the pumping work properly and this condition becomes the cause of heart failure.

Heart failure also happens due to high blood pressure

Myocarditis status

-Myocarditis is the condition when the heart becomes inflamed due to the virus. Due to this inflammation, the heart has difficulty in pumping and the circulation of blood is not done properly.

Birth valve

-While people have valves in their heart from birth, additional work has to be done to pump healthy parts of their heart. If this problem is not treated in time, and this condition persists for a long time, then the condition of heart failure is encountered.

Megaloblastic anemia: Vitamin B12 is available from select things, it is needed for these activities.

Heart failure due to arrhythmia

– Abnormal heartbeat is called arrhythmia. If the condition of arrhythmia persists for a long time, the heart becomes weak. Due to this, the condition of heart failure becomes heart failure.

Blood clotting in the lung has a bad effect on the heart

Other causes of heart failure

-If there is any such disease in the body, due to which the heart has to work more than its capacity, then this condition becomes the cause of heart failure. For example, liver disease, kidney failure, thyroid problems, HIV, protein accumulation in the body can also cause heart failure.

Many times the infection due to virus, blood clots in the lungs, due to the reaction of a medicine or due to any allergy can also cause heart failure. Such recognized heart attack, increased risk due to corona infection

If you have stomach pain due to this, drink ginger tea immediately.

These 2 ways weaken your heart, remove the reason for this week

Acid Reflux: 5 Extremely Easy and Homely Ways to Calm Chest Burns

Worried about over active bladder, do not eat these 5 things before meeting and travel