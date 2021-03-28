The heart is a muscle and must be exercised like the arms or legs so that it does not lose strength. You need it “like breathing” in order to “pump enough oxygen-rich blood” throughout your body. «The heart is prepared to work in harsh conditions and has compensation mechanisms that allow it to function properly even after damage such as, for example, a myocardial infarction ”, explains cardiologist Marta Farrero, general secretary of the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC).

What happens is that sometimes it fails and enters what is known as cardiovascular risk, a “very important disease” not only because of its severity but also because of its prevalence. “Today it constitutes a real public health problem worldwide. In fact, it is one of the main causes of death and hospitalization, ”says Dr. Ferrero. According to a recent study published by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the number of cases of heart failure has doubled in the last three decades and already affects more than 64 million people worldwide.

In Spain, it is estimated that 2.7% of the population over 45 years of age suffers from this pathology, a percentage that triples after 74 years. “It is already the third cause of death among cardiovascular diseases and affects mainly the elderly and women”, they specify in the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC).

The causes that trigger this disease are diverse. «On the one hand, we can have a failure of the heart muscle itself, which loses strength and ends up dilating. On many occasions the reason for this dilation is not clear, but on others it is due to the presence of coronary heart disease, arrhythmias or the toxic effect of alcohol or other substances, ”explains Dr. Marta Farrero. But it also happens that “we can find ourselves in a situation of heart failure in which the organ retains its normal strength. Here the problem comes from an overload of the heart itself, which is not able to respond adequately and goes into failure. Hypertension is frequently associated with this type of heart failure, “says the specialist.

The good news is that preventing its occurrence is “possible” if proper control of risk factors is carried out “Such as a healthy diet, exercising regularly, in addition to avoiding tobacco and alcohol consumption and keeping track of weight,” says the president of the FEC, Dr. Carlos Macaya. Heart failure can remain asymptomatic “for a long time throughout the life of the patient.” Now when they show up, the most frequent symptoms are usually «abnormal tiredness, shortness of breath, appearance of edema (fluid retention) generally in the lower limbs or lack of appetite, among others ». Heart failure “can be treated with drugs, although implantation of a pacemaker, resynchronizer or defibrillator can sometimes help to improve symptoms and reduce the risk of sudden death.”

Make peace with the scale, because excess weight is a direct cause of heart failure, according to a study published in the journal ‘Plos Medicine’. The results of the research show that an increase of one unit in the Body Mass Index (BMI) represents a 20% increase in the probability of suffering from cardiovascular risk. Diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol … Different studies have shown the close relationship that exists, for example, between high blood pressure and the development of heart failure. “It is very important to carry out adequate control of this type of associated pathologies in order to anticipate future episodes of cardiovascular risk,” insists the president of the FEC, cardiologist Carlos Macaya. Specialists recommend avoiding salt intake, since “it increases fluid retention, which in turn can lead to heart failure.” You can substitute salt for fruit juices, vinegars and spices that “also add richness and flavor to dishes.” On the other hand, it is “essential” to increase the daily consumption of fruit, vegetables, legumes and fish “to prevent blood cholesterol from spiking and accumulating on the walls of the arteries,” the specialist says. It is also essential to reduce the consumption of saturated fat. Get up from the sofa and move your body, your heart will thank you. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adults between 18 and 64 years of age spend a minimum of 150 minutes per week in moderate intensity aerobic physical activity or 75 at high intensity to keep the body in shape . Go, ride your bike, swim, run … In short, stay active. These types of substances can weaken the heart muscle. A study published by the European Society of Cardiology warns that the consumption of alcohol and tobacco among adolescents, even in small amounts, is already associated with an increase in arterial stiffness, a cause of cardiovascular risk.