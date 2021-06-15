Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen watched the last 10 minutes of the European Championship match. The head coach of the Danes Kaper Juhlmann told BT about this.

He noted that the footballer watched the game in the hospital. The specialist added that the news about the midfielder’s improved well-being gives strength to the Danish team. “Progress in his condition, his smile will help us to concentrate on the upcoming match,” said Juhlmann.

On June 12, Eriksen passed out during a match against Finland. At the end of the first half of the meeting, the player fell onto the lawn and could not get up. The athlete was provided with emergency assistance on the field for about 15 minutes, after which he was carried on a stretcher to the under-stands room. Later he came to his senses, it was decided to finish the match. The Finns won 1: 0.

On Thursday 17 June, Denmark will play their second match of the tournament. Juhlmann’s team will meet with Belgium.