The «Mecki Score» is able to define the two-year prognosis on the basis of six simple values ​​deriving from an echocardiogram, a cardiopulmonary stress test and a blood sample

My husband has severe, although stable, dilated heart disease. His resignation letter quotes «Mecki Score» at 20.60%. Does this mean that 20.60 patients out of 100 lose their lives within the first two years of the onset of the disease?

He replies Massimo Mapelli, Department of Critical and Rehabilitation Cardiology, Card. Monzino, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Cardiologists usually say that the prognosis of heart failure can be even worse than that of some malignancies. This statement, however sensible, must be put into context. Estimating the risk of death (or urgent heart transplant) in a patient with heart failure is very difficult. Hundreds of parameters that correlate with more or less unfavorable prognoses are described in the literature. However, although useful in population studies, these values ​​taken individually are not very precise in predicting the future of heart patients. For this reason, in clinical practice and in current guidelines, the use of score Prognostic (scores) using a combination of multiple variables is highly recommended to increase accuracy.

The treatments The “Mecki Score», born from twenty years of experience based on a register containing more than 7 thousand patients in Italy alone, is one of these tools and is able to define the two-year prognosis based on six simple values ​​deriving from an echocardiogram, a cardiopulmonary stress test and a blood sample. The 20% on her husband's resignation letter comes from here, but this approach also has limits. In recent years, heart failure therapy, particularly in the dilated forms, has been drastically implemented. The combination of the four (now five) drugs used in this context allows mortality to be reduced by up to 65%. and it is for this reason that the initial photograph, taken of the patient at a given moment, risks fading rapidly, evolving for the worse – this is a possibility – but increasingly for the better, with the use of new generation treatments, pharmacological and otherwise.

Studies in progress The prognostic evolution is the subject of various clinical studies also conducted at the Monzino Cardiology Centre – some already published, others in progress -, which have the ambitious objective of describing the progress of the prognostic trajectories of patients with heart failure. This approach, with its dynamism and ability to adapt fluidly to different circumstances, is the one that today best responds to theinformation needs of patients and their caregivers. With a further clarification: the pharmacological and technical evolution in this field is truly overwhelming and it is impossible to predict the improvements that could arrive in the next few years for the treatment of heart failure.

