Heart failure is estimated to affect 2% of the general population in developed countries. This pathology is burdened by high mortality and a high risk of hospitalizations, which are also characterized by numerous days of hospitalization. The forecasts on the trend of the next few years are not rosy: it is estimated that 5 years from diagnosis 50% of patients will have died and in the next few years hospitalizations will also increase by 50%. Heart failure will be at the center of the third national conference of the Utic Club Anmco, National Association of hospital cardiologists, in Florence from tomorrow to Saturday. A conference dedicated to cardiologists and all specialists and professionals in hospital critical areas which over the course of these three years has consolidated itself as the most awaited event in the field of critical area cardiology.

The objective of the national conference “is to form a solid network of health professionals who actively interact to redefine standards, good practices, goals and perspectives of cardiovascular medicine in the critical area”. According to Fabrizio Oliva, president of Anmco and director of cardiology at the Niguarda hospital in Milan, “the Conference constitutes an unavoidable opportunity for comparison, discussion and in-depth analysis aimed at the innovation of cardiovascular medicine in emergency-urgency. In this context various experts will compare themselves to optimize patient pathways so as to offer the right care at the right time and ensure equity of access”.

The National Conference of the Anmco Utic Club will also be an opportunity to represent the salient features of the main innovations in the management and treatment of acute coronary syndromes (ACS), which still represent one of the major causes of death globally. “The importance of this event to discuss important topics such as cardiogenic shock and cardiac arrest is to raise awareness among young cardiologists of the importance of working in teams and to strengthen the clinical, cultural and research network between the Utic Anmco Italian authorities, with the constant objective of improving the quality of care and the continuity of training of critical area cardiologists. The guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology have finally brought together in a single document all forms of acute coronary syndromes (ACS) and have redefined and drawn up a handbook for the management of heart attack complications”, concludes Serafina Valente, director of Cardiology at the Sienese university hospital.