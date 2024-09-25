A veteran of Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront development has founded a fresh studio to launch Heart Electric, a new take on the hero shooter genre.

Niklas Fegraeus, who served 15 years at DICE, announced the founding of Stockholm-based startup Modoyo last month. Now, the first gameplay footage of its debut project has also been revealed.

Heart Electric – whose immediate look is bright and fun, if basic – hopes to stick a defibrillator to the embattled hero shooter genre, which recently saw the failure of Concord even as Valve’s own effort Deadlock waits in the wings.

Heart Electric gameplay trailer.Watch on YouTube

How does it all work? Well, the idea is that each Heart Electric match begins with four teams of four heroes in their own base with a set amount of revives. You can go all out and simply take down opponents, which you add to your revive pool, or work more tactically to storm another team’s base and steal their revives from them.

The idea is that with four small teams, the balance of gameplay can shift over the course of a match, and deciding who to target or work together with at a specific point is key. “Victory depends on reading the pulse of the battlefield,” a press release states.

There’s no firm release date yet, but you can sign up for a playtest now via Steam.