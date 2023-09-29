Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Every hour in our country 25 people lose their lives due to a cardiovascular disease, over 220 thousand deaths every year. Free screenings in the square and in the pharmacy

Every hour 25 people lose their lives due to cardiovascular diseases, over 220 thousand every year. Pathologies that affect the heart are the main cause of deaths in the adult population. Inform people about the importance of take care of heart healthstarting with prevention of risk factorsthe objective of World Heart Day, which occurs on September 29th.

Many cardiovascular events could be avoided Cardiovascular diseases continue to be there leading cause of death in the adult population;

yet, explains the president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), Pasquale Perrone Filardi, full professor of cardiology at the Federico II University of Naples: Thanks to scientific advances and therapeutic tools we have availablepossible today prevent approximately 80 percent of cardiovascular events.

Free screenings in the square (and in the Chamber of Deputies) A signal on the importance of prevention also comes from the Chamber of Deputies: to shine a spotlight on the topic, around a hundred parliamentarians, officials and staff members of the Chamber underwent monitoring of their cholesterol levels.

Doing prevention activities means saving lives, so we need to invest in primary and secondary prevention: there is a desire to go in this direction, said the Honorable Annarita Patriarca, member of the XII Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, during the meeting organized to present an awareness campaign on cardiovascular prevention which includes, in addition to information leaflets, the possibility of measure your cholesterol levels for free. Two main events organized in the squares on the initiative of Novartis, with the patronage of the Italian Association of Decompensated Italians and the Italian Heart Foundation: 30 September in Rome in Piazza San Cosimato, 4 October in Naples in Piazza Ugo la Malfa. See also Speech therapy: it is also essential in intensive care

Cardiovascular prevention from an early age There prevention cardiovascular disease also involves healthy lifestyle habits. The president of the Italian Society of Cardiology underlines: It must start since childhood and adolescence, and it is necessary to identify the children at risk; for example, – says Perrone Filardi – it is an account to have the high cholesterol that persists in the arteries for 50-60 years, which increases cardiovascular risk in the years to come; another, to have it for a more limited period. This also applies to other risk factors, such as hypertension: approximately 20-25 percent of young people have altered blood pressure: discovering hypertension in a boy means acting promptly to reduce it, therefore also decreasing the cardiovascular risk.

Main risk factors (modifiable) Only half of Italians are aware of the cardiovascular risk, according to a survey conducted by IQVIA for the Italian Heart Foundation, with the non-conditioning contribution of Armolipid.

It should be remembered that among the main modifiable cardiovascular risk factors, as they are linked to habits and lifestyles, there are: smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, poor diet, sedentary lifestyle; factors which, in turn, can cause diseases that affect heart healthsuch as: diabetes (not properly controlled, promotes atherosclerosis, increasing cardiovascular risk), obesityhypercholesterolemia (cholesterol in excessive quantities in the blood increases, among other things, the risk of it being deposited in the walls of the arteries), blood pressure (if high, it forces the heart to overwork and accelerates the formation of atherosclerosis in the walls of the arteries). See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

Follow the therapies For protect cardiovascular healthbeyond change bad habits (for example, do moderate physical activity and avoid smoking), which is important t

and keep diseases under control with adequate treatment which can hurt the heart. It happens, however, that many patients do not follow the prescribed therapies correctly or even abandon themas Sergio Lai, director of “Strategic Projects” of the Italian Heart Foundation, explains: Around 50 percent of patients with COPD, hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol (conditions that “weigh” on cardiovascular diseases ed), do not adhere to therapies.

Adds Maria Rosaria Di Somma, managing director of the Italian Association of Heart Failure Patients: Prevention, correct lifestyles, knowing the risk factors, early diagnosis, but also taking care of patients .

The hearts of women Women are penalized in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases – underlines Professor Perrone Filardi -. Furthermore, if on the one hand we know that of fertile age the risk of cardiovascular pathologies is lower than that of men, it is not as well known that when the fertility period ends the cardiovascular risk for women aligns with that of men, or exceeds it.

Knowing can make a difference recognize the symptoms in time of cardiovascular diseases, often atypical in women (see also here) such as, for example, epigastric or interscapular pain, breathlessness, fatigue. Disorders that should never be underestimated, so good talk to your doctor about itwho will evaluate any further information. See also Apps (and more) that help in case of cardiac arrest

Woman’s heart campaign in the pharmacy, free checks On the occasion of World Day, Cittadinanzattiva and Federfarma launch the cardiovascular risk prevention campaign Woman’s heart in the pharmacy: from October 16th to November 3rdwomen aged 40 and over will be able to go to the pharmacies in Brescia, Ancona and Palermo, which are participating in the initiative, to have their blood checked free of charge. blood pressureL’electrocardiogram And know your cardiovascular risk index (low, moderate, high).

