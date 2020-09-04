The most commonly used grain in our country after wheat is white rice. Rice is used almost all over India in making different food and dish in different ways. In eastern and northern India and Hindi speaking states, rice is part of the daily diet. That is, lunch without rice is not complete here. This was fine according to the need of the old times, but in today’s lifestyle, it can prove to be harmful …-Chawal is a part of our food for centuries and is also very beneficial for health. Then why was there a discussion that regular rice consumption can harm our health?

This is happening because a study done on the daily life of fast growing sugar and heart patients in our country has revealed that due to high consumption of rice and not being very active physically. Rice has a bad effect on their body.

Disadvantages of eating more rice

Why was there no loss before?

-The question may come to your mind that our old generations have been eating rice for a long time, but still they lived a longer life than us and were healthy. Why are we having problems in this situation? So the answer is, disappearance of manual labor from our lifestyle. Earlier most people did farming.

– Every day he walked many kilometers because there was not much means of transportation. Therefore their body and digestive system worked as well. Whereas we have become much more inactive today than them. Along with this, arsenic is found in high amounts in rice, which is causing the increase of cardiovascular diseases.

One possible cause of increased heart disease

Rice cardiovascular disease

Researchers at the University of Manchester and Salford have found in their research that the places where farmers cultivate rice have higher amounts of arsenic in the soil. Along with this, if the floods are more in those areas then the amount of arsenic in the rice increases further. This arsenic, along with other toxins, causes cardiovascular disease in our body.

These factors increase the risk

– If people who consume rice regularly have obesity and habit of smoking, then the chances of getting heart disease increases manifold. Therefore, it is important that those who are in control of these habits, control them and consume limited amount of rice and keep themselves physically active.

