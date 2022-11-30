People who have risk factors are more likely to develop some disease of the heart and blood vessels. There are several risk factors for cardiovascular disease, which can be divided into immutable and mutable.

Immutable factors are those that we cannot change and, therefore, we cannot treat them. They are: hereditary, age and gender. They are the factors that we can influence, changing, preventing or treating. They are: smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, sedentary life, obesity, diabetes and stress.

+ Consumption of refined grains has a higher risk of heart disease than whole grains

Men are more at risk of heart disease in youth and middle age, while women are more at risk in post-menopause and old age. This happens due to hormonal issues.

Menopause, for example, deteriorates the health of the vessel wall due to a hormone deficiency. For this reason, postmenopausal women suffer a higher incidence of high cholesterol, diabetes, arterial hypertension (high blood pressure) and visceral obesity.

types of heart disease

As explained by the cardiologist, cardiovascular diseases include: coronary artery disease, heart attack, angina, acute coronary syndrome, aortic aneurysm, arrhythmias, congenital heart disease, heart failure and rheumatic heart disease. The most common are ischemic heart disease and atherosclerosis.

ischemic heart disease

Ischemic heart disease includes heart diseases triggered by the accumulation of fat in the walls of vessels and arteries, causing narrowing, difficulty or obstruction in the passage of blood. The narrowing can lead to angina pectoris and total obstruction, which is an acute myocardial infarction.

atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis affects large and medium caliber arteries, it is triggered by the accumulation of fat, calcium and other substances on the inner walls of the arteries. The reduction in artery caliber causes a decrease in the amount of blood that can pass through and, consequently, increases the heart’s effort to pump. This exertion causes high blood pressure, strokes and coronary artery disease.

Causes of heart disease

The causes of heart disease can be pinpointed by risk factors, which can be divided into three groups: medical conditions, lifestyle factors, and hereditary factors.

– Medical conditions: high levels of bad cholesterol in the blood, high blood pressure and diabetes;

– Lifestyle factors: smoking, poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, obesity and excessive alcohol consumption;

– Hereditary factors: Genetic factors likely play a role in high blood pressure, heart disease, and other vascular conditions. However, it is likely that people with a family history of cardiovascular disease also share the same environment and risk factors.

Symptoms of heart disease

Symptoms for heart disease sufferers, according to cardiologist Dr. Luiz Antonio Campos, are varied, but we can mention dyspnea, chest pain or discomfort, palpitation, syncope, cough and hemoptysis.

Ways to protect the heart

There are several ways to prevent cardiovascular disease. It is important to routinely check cholesterol and blood pressure levels. In addition, it is necessary to take care of your diet and weight to keep your blood pressure and cholesterol under control. To do this, avoid foods high in fat, such as fried foods, and introduce more grains and fruits into your eating routine.

For smokers, the main recommendation is: stop smoking immediately. Smoking, among other evils, accelerates the development of atherosclerosis by damaging the walls of the arteries, which facilitates the deposit of cholesterol.

Avoiding a sedentary lifestyle is another key tip. For this, practice physical exercises regularly. Physical activities are beneficial to health as a whole and reduce the risk of developing various diseases.