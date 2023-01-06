Japanese researchers have discovered that a particular supplement can mend a broken heart. In a study researchers at Osaka University revealed that a dietary supplement can dramatically reverse the signs of heart disease in a subset of patients.

The results of Research were published in the scientific journal European Heart Journal.

Heart disease: which dietary supplement is it?

Coronary artery disease (CAD), which involves the narrowing or even closing of the arteries of the heart and often leading to a heart attack, is a leading cause of death worldwide. Despite the existence of treatments such as cholesterol-lowering drugs and drug-eluting stents, a new stent technology for local drug delivery, death from this condition is still common, and some patients appear to be resistant to treatment.

“Nearly 15 years ago we identified a new type of CAD called triglyceride deposition cardiomyovascular disease (TGCV), in which coronary arteries are occluded by triglyceride deposits generated by defective intracellular breakdown of triglycerides in vascular smooth muscle cells,” says l study’s lead author Ken-ichi Hirano. “This mechanism makes TGCV distinct from classic cholesterol-induced atherosclerosis and represents patients who are resistant to standard remedies for CAD.”

Researchers had developed diagnostic criteria for TGCV and demonstrated that this condition is particularly prevalent in patients with diabetes mellitus and those undergoing haemodialysis. Despite the ability to diagnose this condition, however, effective treatment for these patients has remained elusive.

“We now report remarkable regression of diffuse coronary atherosclerosis in two patients with TGCV,” says Ken-ichi Hirano. “Both had suffered from refractory chest pain and diabetes until their TGCV diagnosis, and subsequent dietary tricaprin resulted in symptom relief.”

Tricaprin is a commercially available dietary supplement that promotes the breakdown of lipids by heart muscle cells. In addition to relieving the annoying and painful symptoms of these patients, the food supplement tricaprin also caused a significant regression of the accumulation of triglycerides in the blood vessels of the heart.

“While regression of atherosclerosis following decreased serum lipid levels is well described, this is the first report of regression due to increased lipolysis of triglycerides within cells, and as such is a conceptually novel treatment for coronary atherosclerosis,” says Ken-ichi Hirano, regarding the results obtained with the dietary supplement. Given that not all patients respond to current CAD treatments, the results of this study pave the way for a multifaceted approach to CAD treatment. The remarkable results obtained by administering a readily available dietary supplement are promising for patients who would otherwise continue to suffer from the debilitating effects of this disease. See also "What I keep is invaluable", Lorenzo Lazo shares the good memories next to Edith González Tricaprin is an orally available precursor of decanoic acid (DA), a 10-carbon fatty acid and major component of medium-chain triglyceride oils, with potential antiandrogenic and antihyperglycemic properties. After oral administration, tricaprin is hydrolysed to DA, which binds to and partially activates peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR)-gamma, as well as PPAR-alpha and PPAR-beta/delta, without inducing adipogenesis. Additionally, tricaprin may improve insulin sensitivity and decrease androgen production. Tricaprin is a triglyceride obtained by formal acylation of the three hydroxyl groups of glycerol by means of capric (decanoic) acid. It is a triglyceride and a decanoate ester. It is a triglyceride obtained by formal acylation of the three hydroxyl groups of glycerol using capric (decanoic) acid. It is a triglyceride and a decanoate ester. Heart disease remains a leading cause of death worldwide. And diabetes is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Diabetes is a growing global health concern, with more than 422 million people living with the metabolic disorder, the majority of those with type 2 diabetes.

Dr Gosia Wamil, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, has long studied the link between diabetes and heart disease. He says there are new therapeutic strategies for people with diabetes.

Through her research on diabetes and heart disease, Dr. Wamil says she has learned a lot about the “role of chronic inflammation and insulin resistance as the mechanism that initiates the process of atherosclerosis.”

And atherosclerosis can lead to coronary heart disease and heart attack. Here’s where diet and exercise can help: “We have evidence and scientific data to support that reducing weight, improving blood pressure are very important strategies for reducing the risk of diabetes and, therefore, the complications of diabetes and of heart disease,” says Dr. Wamil.

New treatments and therapies are also available: “We have, for the first time, developed glucose-lowering treatments that at the same time address the problem, the link between their diabetes and heart disease,” says Dr. Wamil.

The number of people with diabetes worldwide is on the rise. While many may not realize it, having diabetes carries a higher risk of heart disease. See also Ping vulnerabilities and remote "stealing" FreeBSD system

Research has shown that people with type 2 diabetes are up to four times more likely than the general population to die of cardiovascular causes. Having your doctor recognize the connection between these chronic and serious conditions is invaluable. You can take proactive steps to reduce your future risk of heart disease instead of just managing your blood sugar levels.

Even if you say today that you don’t have heart disease, diabetes can damage blood vessels and make the heart muscle stiffer. This eventually leads to water retention issues and heart failure.

People with diabetes also have a higher risk of premature and accelerated coronary heart disease. This means that compared to those patients who don’t have diabetes, the walls of the arteries have more fatty deposits and start to harden sooner and without much warning, making treatment difficult and causing the condition to progress faster. Subsequently, people with diabetes have an increased risk of recurring heart attacks and scarring of the heart muscle, which increases the risk of sudden cardiac death.

After a heart attack, the heart muscle doesn’t heal as well as it does in people who don’t have diabetes. Furthermore, the risk of complications, such as the development of heart failure, is significantly higher.

Because of the nerve damage caused by diabetes, patients may not experience chest pain or other types of chest discomfort that could signal that something is wrong with the heart, so heart disease may not be detected until it is advanced and are fewer treatment options available. They can also suffer from “silent heart attacks” due to a lack of warning signs. They may not know that they already have an advanced stage of the disease.

Heart disease and diabetes share similarities beyond their potential complications. Both typically require medication to achieve and maintain optimal control. Medical treatment regimens, particularly over the years, can become complex with the use of multiple drugs.

Ongoing research also shows strong evidence that weight loss can reverse diabetes in some patients, and that lowering blood pressure with drugs known as angiotensin-converting enzyme (or ACE) inhibitors and receptor blockers of angiotensin II can reduce the risk of developing diabetes and its complications. This is especially important in those patients with diabetes who have other medical problems and those who have already developed diabetes complications. Choosing the most appropriate treatment options can reduce the side effects of therapies and improve compliance. See also A young man who was beaten in La Arrocera, Ahome, is admitted to the Los Mochis hospital

Positive lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking, losing weight, exercising more, eating a healthier diet, and controlling blood pressure, can help improve diabetes control and heart health. Studies have shown that, by achieving good control of these cardiovascular risk factors, people not only significantly improve their quality of life, but more importantly, they prolong their life by an average of eight years.

Fortunately, recommendations for self-management behaviors generally align for the two conditions. This may make teaching self-care skills a little easier for clinicians managing both diseases. However, controlling both conditions requires significant effort on the part of the patient and healthcare team.

The recent development of cardiac imaging techniques, such as advanced echocardiography, cardiac CT and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, give hope that medical professionals will be able to detect diabetic heart disease early and prevent its serious consequences. Thanks to these innovative imaging techniques, it is understood that heart disease in people with diabetes progresses rapidly if not managed with well-established preventative treatments.

Ongoing research uses advanced medical imaging to study why the hearts of people with diabetes suffer more extensive damage after heart attacks and why those with diabetes develop heart failure more often than people with normal glucose control. Because everyone responds to medications differently, work is underway at the Mayo Clinic to look at large datasets and artificial intelligence to identify people with diabetes who may respond best to certain treatments. The goal is to offer people with diabetes personalized treatment plans to manage the risk to heart health.