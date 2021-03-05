Today beggars in all the cities that you meet or they know how to reach you, and they call you until, they no longer need to break their hands to sharpen them or let one of them be released by how many heads of orphaned children, to cry on them, and the sympathy of passers-by, today through his mobile phone he is able to It expands its web to extend its threads inside and outside the territorial waters, using the crises that afflict countries, as it is counted among the gains, so how much from a phone has made us half-nights, so we hear from the other party who is crying in a country other than his own, but he claims, and sees that he supports his chances of acquiring Money, so he enumerates what his family was subjected to in terms of the yard, and it is in fact comfortable in the courtyard of the house, so it rains you with that supplication: “God bless you, your children live, your life will be prolonged, and the children of the forbidden are kept away from you!” If he hears that you want to donate a blanket of wool or a sugar bag, you find him drunk the phone line in your face, and in some cities you encounter someone begging before the Hajj season, who wants to repent on your hands and have mercy on your parents, and that he is from a country in which Islam is fought, and he has been guided, and he knew The truth, but he needs three thousand dollars to see Mecca before his eyes turn, so he blinds you with his lie and his lack of fortune.

In the major European cities I have seen beggars, impostors pretending to be piety and Sufism, and many people believe them, especially from the Muslim community, and they have their places that resemble burrows and at the bottom of the city’s places, and you suspect that one of them pays the rent of that hideout, like this is his entrance to people with his strange clothes What is remarkable is that the number of rings in his hands, and rosaries and beads hanging on his chest, you can only imagine a square, “Mori Kwar”, smoking with hair, and touching the ignorant women who go to him for blessing, and asking for advice, this beggar charlatan, as soon as he conquers you, and you give him a hearing ear After the basmalah, al-Hawqla and al-Hilah, he calls you and almost suffocates him from the lesson, and he says to you: “Yesterday your nipple is like a phantom and you are wandering in a green suit. Angels of light and birds weave you. If you are pious, then you will sprinkle him with green dollars, for the beauty of the good tidings, and you may plunge into the mud of his heresies, and if you let him manifest in his recklessness, remorse will follow you, and say: What if he was sincere!

Once in the Paris metro, I tried with a friend as we were going to an evening, in full elegance, to beg in the train trailer from some passengers as we are new grooms, and we want to build a small stable family. French women with extreme right-wing tendencies, their eyes fixed on our eastern shroud, do not leave a political insult, nor racist satire, what they threw at us at that time, which made some passengers pity us in that situation, and almost sympathized with us, and even when we told them that we want to steal a laugh from them in That evening, without any compensation, many of the old “miscreants” kept insisting that there was no room for joking at this late hour of the evening, believing that we were playing on the strings of their weak hearts.