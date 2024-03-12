The recent case of the Mexican driver and reporter Ricardo Casares, who experienced a heart attack at 43 years oldhas highlighted a worrying trend: the increase in heart attacks in young adults.

This event, along with other notable cases such as death of young Julián Figueroa due to a massive heart attackhas raised concerns about the cardiovascular health of this population.

Contrary to popular belief, the incidence of Heart attacks in those under 45 years of age are on the risewhich has motivated various organizations and studies to warn about this problem.

A study published in the American Journal of Medicine reveals that, between 2000 and 2016, approximately one in five individuals hospitalized for myocardial infarction was 40 years old or younger.

Furthermore, during the last decade, the proportion of people under 45 years of age affected by this condition has increased by 2%. These figures are a wake-up call to take preventive measures from an earlier age.

According to data from the Mexican Ministry of Health, in 2021 there were nearly 220 thousand deaths due to cardiovascular diseases, of which 177 thousand were attributed to myocardial infarctions.

Although the majority of cases continue to be concentrated in people over 55 years of age, specialists such as Marcelo Ramírez Mendoza recommend preventive actions starting at age 40 to counteract this worrying increase.

Modern lifestyle seems to play a crucial role in this increase in premature heart attacks. The Cleveland Clinic highlights that a sedentary lifestyle, the consumption of ultra-processed foods, lack of physical activity and substance abuse are factors that significantly contribute to this phenomenon. These unhealthy habits are replacing more active and eating behaviors in youth, which translates into a greater cardiovascular risk.

The risk factors for suffering a heart attack are varied, but some are especially relevant in young people.

The internist Rigoberto Marcano points out that lHypertension, high cholesterol and glucose are especially dangerous in this group, as they can accelerate the development of atherosclerosis. Additionally, studies suggest that those who suffer a heart attack before the age of 45 have a 240% increased risk of developing dementia in the future.

How to prevent heart attacks in young adults

It is essential that young people become aware of these risks and adopt healthier lifestyle habits from an early age.

Controlling factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, overweight, smoking and hypertension can make a difference in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Likewise, it is important to maintain regular medical follow-up, pay attention to symptoms and not underestimate any signs of heart problems.

Cardiovascular health does not depend on age or appearance, so prevention and self-care are responsibilities that we must all assume.