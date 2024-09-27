Women’s hearts, compared to men’s, “are more protected from the risk of ischemic heart disease. At least until menopause”. Then things change. “Because if in the fertile age the risk of cardiovascular pathologies is lower than in men (for heart attack the ratio is 1 to 4), when the fertility period ends the cardiovascular risk aligns with that of men. The reason? Women don’t do preventiondespite the fact that they smoke more and are less attentive to nutrition and correct lifestyles”. This is what Antonio Rebuzzi, professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of Rome, told Adnkronos Salute, in view of World Heart Day which is celebrated every year on September 29th.

“Women are attentive to prevention in gynaecology, but when it comes to the heart they ignore the symptoms and ‘warning’ signals – underlines Rebuzzi – For example, they do not know that they are more at risk for pathologies of the microcirculation, that is, of those small arteries that carry blood from the coronary arteries to the individual myocardial cells.”

After menopause, then, due to widowhood or “in any case following a bereavement or strong psychological stress, the woman – highlights the expert – is much more likely to suffer from Tako-Tsubo syndromea rare pathology also known as ‘heartbreak syndrome’, so indicated precisely because it can be caused by particular emotional stress”.

“It presents the same symptoms as a heart attack (fatigue, chest pain and shortness of breath) and the examination of the coronary arteries shows no obstruction – explains Rebuzzi – It affects post-menopausal women in approximately 90% of cases. Yes It is estimated that it affects 1-2 cases out of 100 patients who go to the emergency room for suspected heart attack. The pathology seems to be related to intense psychological stress: strong emotions, fear, panic, fright, bereavement and this gives rise to the suggestive nickname “of heart attack syndrome”. heartbreak.

Hence the importance of World Heart Day, “fundamental – concludes the cardiologist – to leverage information and prevention. You will be able to have free electrocardiograms, blood pressure checks and find out your cardiovascular risk index (low, moderate , elevated)”.