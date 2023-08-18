Stanley Wilson, 14, was with his family at Cross Lake, where he was suspected of having a heart attack. He fell into the water for 3 to 4 minutes and died after that.

“We got to him 3-4 minutes after he fell under the water and pulled him up to give him CPR but he didn’t look well,” his father said.

He added, “The paramedics tried for 15 minutes to save him, but in the end he died right there in my arms,” ​​noting that the coroner told the family that the teenager was suffering from a “hereditary and undiagnosed” heart condition.

Stanley was a former captain of his own football team, and in a Facebook post the Cardiff Football Association said Stanley’s death “exemplifies what it means to be a good teammate and leader.”

A friend said: “Once you got to know him, he was fun, always making you laugh because he had a really infectious smile.”