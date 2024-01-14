Heart attack | Reijo Muhola had a heart attack and after that acted in a way that many could follow

Reijo Muhola from Oulu enjoys skiing and has lost 15 kilos in three years. The source of motivation is clear to the sixty-year-old Muhola: he wants to stay alive.

Reijo Muhola had a heart attack three years ago, from which he could have died. Now he's in good shape.

That's about it three years. Pyrite in the Oulu region. It was March 21st in 2021.

Reijo Muhola had applied for a Sunday newspaper Kalevan from the mailbox and put the coffee to drip into the coffee machine. After that, he sat down in the rocking chair with the phone in his hand.

“What did Reijo come to?” the wife suddenly asked.