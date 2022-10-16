DHeart massage could not revive him: Haitian singer Mikaben died during a concert on Saturday evening. The 41-year-old musician, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, died of a heart attack after performing with the Haitian band Carimi.

As videos on social media show, the singer collapsed on his way from the stage. The 10,000 visitors to the Accor Arena in Paris were asked to leave the concert. “We need your prayers,” a member of the band said shortly after the breakdown. Later, the concert organizer confirmed the death of the musician.

His pregnant wife Vanessa said she had “lost her other half” and was “speechless”. The Haitian Prime Minister sent his condolences. Ariel Henry tweeted that he was “devastated to hear the news of the sudden death of a young and very talented artist.” Haitian-born rapper Wyclef Jean called Mikaben “one of the most influential and inspiring young artists of our generation” in an interview with The Miami Herald.

Mikaben had been invited by Carimi to perform his track “Ou Pati” on stage. Six years after disbanding, the Haitian group performed for a single Saturday night concert in Paris. The musician is less known in Germany; in France, on the other hand, as the former colonial power of the Caribbean state, there is a larger Haitian community.

Born in Port-au-Prince in 1981 to singer Lionel Benjamin, Mikaben was a singer, composer and producer. He had performed several successful songs with the group Carimi, including “Baby I Missed You” or “Fanm sa Move”.