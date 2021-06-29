Without a doubt the performance of the Spanish National Team captivates viewers. The round of 16 game that faced La Roja against Croatia, the current runner-up in the World, brought together 6,876,000 viewers and added a 57.8% of Compartir. The audience data in Telecinco were ‘in crescendo’. The extension became the most watched of the match reaching a 63.2% audience share and a total of 8,170,000 viewers.

Mediaset broadcasts all the matches of this Euro 2020. In the previous meetings of the Spanish National Team, the audience data have not disappointed. The debut of Luis Enrique’s was followed by 7,873,000 viewers and added a 49.0% audience share. On the other hand, against Poland, Telecinco reached 51.5% of Compartir and was seen by 7,035,000 viewers. Finally, Slovakia-Spain, decisive for qualifying for the second round, cited 5,950,000 viewers and reached 52.9% of Compartir.

This Monday became one of the most exciting days for football fans. The other round of 16 clashed, faced France and Switzerland and brought together 5,282,000 people on television. The extension of the meeting reached the 6,266,000 viewers and the most watched moment was the penalty shoot-out, with seven million viewers (7,070,000) and a 47.0% screen share.