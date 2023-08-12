Spectacular topless Elodie and romantic birthday with Iannone

This 2023 of Elodie is going well. From San Remo 2023 to the singles who have conquered the peaks of Italian hits (the icing on the cake is the summer catchphrase Crazy Music with Marco Mengoni) going on to win in May of his first David DiDonatello (best song with the film Bullets for the film I eat your heart). And let’s not forget a love that travels at a thousand per hour with Andrea Iannone with whom he has been living together for a few months in Lugano: a story born more or less a year ago during the summer of 2022 and immediately took off. The pilot from Vasto celebrated his birthday in recent days and his fiancée dedicated a very sweet post to him accompanied by some photos together. “How nice it is to live with you. Best wishes my love. I love you”. “You are a wonderful couple”, commented several fans. Elodie is obviously also a social star (over 3.2 million followers on Ig): just this week she had given her followers a gift by posting a very artistic shot in which she appeared lying down, with the tattoo of the cross on her shoulders and without a bra (here the photo). A photo of 110 and praise that she has earned likes, hearts and a flood of comments of love for the beautiful Elodie.

Andrea Iannone in Superbike with Ducati Go Eleven?

Returning instead to Andrea Iannone, the motorcycling champion is the protagonist in these weeks of a real summer hit: will he return to racing in 2024? The rumors seem to indicate yes and lead him to sela one Ducati in the Superbike World Championship with Go Eleven. It is one of the best independent teams in the Sbk: historical structure of Gianni Ramello which since he started the partnership with the Borgo Panigale brand, has raced riders of the caliber of Chaz Davies, Loris Baz, Eugene Laverty, Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

