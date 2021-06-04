This wedding makes history. In India, a young woman dies on her wedding day and the groom marries her sister instead.

India – An Indian bride collapsed in front of a crowd during a Hindu wedding ritual. A doctor summoned could only determine her death. But instead of mourning the deceased Surabhi and calling off the wedding, an emergency plan had to be found.

After consulting with both the bride’s family and the groom’s family, both sides mutually decided that instead of the late bride, her younger sister Nisha was married should be.

On the same day, Nisha married the man on whom her older sister should have said yes, while the dead bride had been lying in an adjoining room. It was not until the groom’s family left that the funeral ceremony for the dead sister was held. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.