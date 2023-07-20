Massimo Mauro was playing padel with some friends, when he suddenly suffered a chest pain: emergency surgery

Fear for Massimo Mauro. The former Udinese, Naples and Juventus footballer suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital. The episode happened in Calabria, where the former champion was on vacation. Emergency surgery, fortunately he already seems to be out of danger of life.

This morning the world of Italian football received news that left everyone in suspense. Massimo Mauro, former Napoli and Juve footballermanager and sports commentator, was in fact struck by a heart attack.

According to media reports, the 61-year-old was on vacation in Catanzarohis hometown and this morning he was playing a game of padelwhen he suddenly fell to the ground.

Rescued immediately, he received the timely assistance of the doctors alerted by those present and was rushed to the hospital of Catanzaro.

At first it was thought that it was from an indigestionbut after a few minutes everyone, him first and foremost, understood that the problem was cardiac.

In the hospital he underwent a angioplasty surgerywhich fortunately succeeded perfectly and which actually saved his life.

Through the non-profit foundation that bears his name and that of his eternal friend, the unforgettable Gianluca Vialli, Mauro he let it be known that he was fine and that in the hospital he was looked after very well and pampered.

Who is Massimo Mauro

The name of Massimo Mauro has practically always been linked to soccer Italian.

Born in Catanzaro, he began playing in the youth team of his city and in 1979 he joined the first team, with which he played until 1982 and also made his debut in A league.

Subsequently he wore the Udinese shirts from 1982 to 1985, that of Juventus from 1985 to 1989 and finally that of Naples from 1989 to 1993, the year of his official retirement.

Hanging up his boots, he has not moved away from his favorite sport and has held the role of sports managerand then that of columnist and commentator.

