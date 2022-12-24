the end of “At the bottom there is room” 2022 brought many surprises. One of them is the confirmation of Claudia Llanos, played by actress Úrsula Boza, as the mysterious ‘Woman in Black’. The scriptwriter of the soap opera promised that the last program of the season was going to have a heart attack, but nobody was prepared with the revelations and appearances that were going to take place. The followers of the fiction shared their reactions on social networks after learning that the antagonist was the lover of Diego Montalván.

User reactions when seeing Claudia Llanos

The remembered “Shark look” appeared for a few seconds and his name quickly became a trend on Twitter and Facebook. Few expected this return and even asked in their publications if what they saw was real.

“I’m dying”, “I can’t believe it”, “Someone confirm if it’s Claudia Llanos”, some Internet users commented, attaching screenshots of the popular villain from the América Televisión series.

Fans react to the end of “There is room in the background”. Photo: Capture/Twitter

How much did Úrsula Boza earn for being the ‘Shark Look’?

Claudia Llanos is one of the most famous faces of “Al fondo hay sitio”. The character is played by Úrsula Boza and appeared in fiction from the first season.

In an interview with Christopher Gianotti for his YouTube channel, the actress revealed how much money she earned for being the villain of the famous national production.

“It is quite short, but I said that already, happy with life. And that I had been working at Pipo and earning well, but my contract had already expired, ”she said at the beginning.

“I accepted for the 10 chapters, earning 100 soles for each one. Suddenly, it was for recording day, but I don’t remember. But, still, it was nothing, it was very little, ”she said.

The actress came to “In the background there is a place” after being contacted by the executives of the series. “The casting chief, Jorge Sánchez, called me and said: ‘Hello, what’s up? I have a small character that will appear in 10 episodes,'” she recalled.