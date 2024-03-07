Walking can save your life. No matter how much time they spend in immobility, if the super sedentary get up and walk, one step at a time they can reduce their risk of death and cardiovascular disease. The optimal number of steps to counteract the hours spent planted between the sofa and the office desk? It is between 9 thousand and 10 thousand steps a day, a share that can reduce the risk of mortality by 39% and the risk of cardiovascular disease by 21%. This was calculated by a team of scientists, authors of a large population-based study, published online in the 'British Journal of Sports Medicine'.

Study data: how much do you have to walk?

Previous work had already shown that a greater number of daily steps is associated with lower levels of death and cardiovascular disease, while others had linked high levels of sedentary lifestyle to an increased risk. But these studies had not investigated the potential of physical activity to offset or reduce this risk.

The group of researchers from the University of Sydney/Charles Perkins Center had access to the data of 72,174 people (average age 61 years; 58% women) contained in the maxi biomedical database UK Biobank. Participants wore an accelerometer on their wrist for 7 days to measure their physical activity. This information was used to estimate daily step counts and time spent sedentary, i.e. sitting or lying down while awake.

The median daily steps for participants was 6,222 steps/day, and the threshold was 2,200 steps/day was taken as a reference point to evaluate the impact of increased steps on the risk of death and cardiovascular events. The median sedentary time was 10.6 hours per day, so study participants who were sedentary for 10.5 hours per day or more were considered to be in the high range. Over a mean follow-up of 6.9 years, 1,633 deaths and 6,190 cardiovascular events occurred. After taking into consideration other potentially influential factors, the authors calculated the optimal number of steps per day to counteract the effects of a sedentary lifestyle, which turned out to be 9-10,000.

50% of the benefits were obtained between 4,000 and 4,500 steps per day and then reached the maximum reduction observed at the optimal level of physical activity.

Experts point out that this is an observational study and that it is not possible to establish a cause-effect relationship. Other unmeasured factors may in fact have influenced the results. However, the authors conclude, “any number of daily steps above the reference of 2,200 per day was associated with lower mortality and a lower risk of cardiovascular events for people in the low and high sedentary ranges.”

“Accumulating a quota of between 9,000 and 10,000 daily steps optimally reduced these risks among highly sedentary participants. The minimum threshold associated with substantially lower mortality and cardiovascular disease risk was 4,000 to 4,500 steps per day These findings can be used to augment public health messages and inform device-based sedentary behavior and physical activity guidelines, which will likely include specific recommendations on daily steps as well.”