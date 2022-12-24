The star of the holiday season will certainly be the food, but the toasts will not be outdone. From company dinners to aperitifs with friends, from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve and beyond, it is worth dwelling on the amount of alcohol that will be drunk than usual.

According to doctors, the next holidays will be the time to experience the most cardiovascular problems: more people die of heart attacks between Christmas and New Years than any other time of yearso much so that the term was born in the USA Holiday heart which indicates what we can call the holiday heart syndrome.

In these weeks we drink and eat much more than usual and generally do less physical activity than at any other time of the year. The celebrations are alcohol based, the consumption of drinks is so normalized that it seems strange that someone does not celebrate with a toast, so often we forget that alcohol is a toxic substance for the organism. Even in small doses and especially for the heart.