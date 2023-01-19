A ‘longevity protein’ discovered in the DNA of centenarians promises to rejuvenate the heart by at least 10 years. Hope comes from a preclinical study coordinated by Annibale Puca of the MultiMedica group in Milan and Paolo Madeddu of the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, funded by the British Heart Foundation and the Italian Ministry of Health and published in ‘Cardiovascular Research’, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

In the work, the gene that codes for the Bpifb4 protein in its Lav (Longevity Associated Variant) variant, renamed the ‘longevity gene’ and particularly frequent in the over 100s, confirms its antiaging virtues allowing aged cardiac pericytes, the cells that support the vascularization of the heart, to be young and active again. Administered to aged mice, the Lav-Bpifb4 protein restored rodent hearts to the efficiency levels of middle-aged specimens. “The consideration in humans is a cardiac rejuvenation of over 10 years”, they explain from MultiMedica.

The analysis, which lasted 3 years, was performed in vitro and in vivo, reports a note. As part of the in vitro study, carried out by the MultiMedica team, the heart cells of elderly patients with heart problems and undergoing transplantation, coming from the Integrated University Health Authority of Udine, are compared with those of healthy individuals. “The cells of the former, in particular those that support the construction of new blood vessels, called pericytes, were found to be less performing and more aged – underlines Monica Cattaneo of the MultiMedica group, first author of the article -. Adding to the culture medium of these cells the Lav-Bpifb4 protein, produced in the laboratory and which corresponds to the variant widespread among centenarians, we have witnessed a real process of cardiac rejuvenation: the pericytes of elderly and sick patients have resumed functioning correctly, proving to be more efficient in induce new blood vessels”. A result consistent with that observed in parallel in mice by Bristol scientists.

By administering the Lav-Bpifb4 protein via viral vector to elderly mice in order to induce rejuvenation, and to middle-aged mice to prevent aging – the note continues – its efficacy was confirmed through an improvement in vascularization, a more efficient blood output and a decrease in fibrosis: three key aspects to assess the state of cardiac aging. “This last result – calculate the authors – corresponds to a rewinding of the biological clock of the human heart of more than 10 years”.

“Gene therapy with Lav-Bpifb4 in mouse models of pathology had already demonstrated the ability to prevent the onset of atherosclerosis, vascular aging and diabetic complications, and to rejuvenate the immune system”, highlights Annibale Puca, laboratory manager at the Irccs MultiMedica and professor at the University of Salerno, which in the last 20 years has concentrated its research activity on the study of the DNA of centenarians, arriving at identifying the Lav variant of the Bpifb4 gene, which correlates positively with longevity and negatively with the degree of cardiovascular impairment. “Today – adds the scientist – we have a new confirmation and an expansion of the therapeutic potential of Lav-Bpifb4. Currently, in vivo studies are underway using the recombinant protein in the elderly heart, in the diabetic heart and in atherosclerosis. We hope to be able to will soon test the efficacy also in clinical trials on patients with heart failure”.

From a practical point of view, if the evidence that emerged in the latter study were confirmed by clinical trials – concludes the MultiMedica group – in the future a therapy with the Lav-Bpifb4 protein could be adopted for the rejuvenation not only of the vascular and immunological system, as previously described by Puca’s research group, but also of the heart pump.