YE Madrid Sunday 25 April 2021, 01:44



There are currently more than 6,000 funeral vehicles in our country. However, in its commitment to respect the environment, Funespaña It has just added two new electric hearses to its fleet in the centers of Pamplona and Alcalá de Henares, in addition to its five hybrids and an electric motorcycle.

Under the name ‘Lumen’, they are an electric vehicle built on the Nissan Leaf frame. It is a vehicle with a high autonomy, reaching up to 369 kilometers in its most powerful version. Currently the Leaf model is one of the best-selling electric vehicles in Europe. Among other technical aspects, it is also worth highlighting the new battery that incorporates a fast charging system, capable of recharging from 20 to 80 percent in just 60 minutes.

The Lumen ‘vehicle is also much more aerodynamic and has been made with materials that are light and resistant at the same time, such as thermoformed ABS for the development of the interior. Similarly, it has also been done use of LED technology for interior lighting. These are two vehicles purchased from the Bergadana company with financing from the Spanish Cooperative Bank.