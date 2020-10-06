Islamabad: Islamabad High Court will hear today on the appointment of Defense Council in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian citizen jailed in Pakistan. Last month, the court ordered the government to give India another chance to appoint Jadhav’s lawyer.

India had demanded that an Indian lawyer or Queens counsel be appointed for Jadhav. However, Pakistan rejected it saying that India is making ‘unrealistic demands’.

Let us tell you that the ‘Queen’s Counsel’ is a barrister or advocate who is appointed for the British Queen on the recommendation of Lord Chancellor. Rejecting India’s demand, Pakistan has said that this is not possible at all.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that the Government of Pakistan is yet to resolve the main issues, including all documents related to the case, giving Jadhav unconditional and unrestricted diplomatic access and an Indian for free and fair trial Appointing a lawyer or Queens Counsel. According to Pakistani media reports, the country’s foreign ministry has said that only a lawyer in Pakistan who can hold the license of the bar of Pakistan can fight the case.

India moved ICJ against Pakistan in 2017

Last month, the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan directed the federal government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav. Also, the hearing was postponed for a month.

India refused to be given diplomatic access to Jadhav, in 2017, the ICJ moved against Pakistan and challenged the death sentence awarded to him by a military court in April 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must carry out an effective review of Jadhav’s (50) conviction and reconsideration. Also, Jadhav was asked to provide diplomatic access by India without delay.

Read also:

Did Hathras intend to incite a riot through foreign funding? | Masterstroke

Donor will inspire with Saharanpur Commissioner’s unique initiative, ‘Coffee with Commissioner’, to donate Plasma