Kangana Ranaut recently called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star. Many celebs reacted to this statement by Kangana. Now Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to Kangana’s statement. He tweeted, ‘I don’t want to argue with anyone using the wrong words. I believe that Urmila Matondkar has proved her talent by playing a complex role in films like Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi.

Let me tell you that Kangana made big revelations about the Bollywood industry a few days ago. He told that many Bollywood celebs use drugs. Kangana had targeted the industry and many celebs, after which Urmila had said that the whole country is struggling with the problem of drugs. Does he (Kangana) not know that Himachal is a stronghold of drugs? They should start this fight from their home state.

Kangana said soft porn star

After this, while giving an interview with a news channel, Kangana told for Urmila Matondkar that she does not even go to the cause of her acting. She is a soft porn star.

Urmila’s response to Kangana’s statement

Urmila said that Kangana should name those people who take drugs in the industry. If Kangana does this, then I will be the first woman who will ‘thumbs up’ for this information of hers. You have to decide, do you have to play a Victim card continuously and repeatedly say that I am a Victim, a Victim, a Victim? If Kangana knew everything then why did she remain silent before, why is she coming forward and speaking?