Hearing | The moon is really a hard place to land on – the surface is ragged and rocky, and commands from Earth don’t arrive right away

KuuHUn, More than 140 spacecraft have been sent to orbit or past the moon throughout the history of spaceflight. Only 23 have landed softly on the surface of the Moon, and no less than 19 of them before 1977, list US space agency NASA.

Judging by the numbers, landing on the moon is not easy. Otherwise it would have been done more often.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 satellite successfully launched on Wednesday, August 23. The probe also reached the Moon’s south pole for the first time.

Before that, the Russian probe Luna 25 and Japan’s Hakuto–R-M1 failed just recently. Israel’s loss will also be remembered in January 2019.

Only China has landed its probes on the Moon intact this century, and three times.

Studies remind us how difficult it is to get a probe to the Moon intact, resemble Marc Norman. He is a geochemist and planetary scientist at the Australian National University in Canberra.

A man-made device touched the surface of the Moon for the first time on September 13, 1959. The then Soviet Union Luna 2 shattered immediately. That was the intention.

The Soviet Union’s Luna 2 was directed to crash into the surface of the Moon.

At the beginning of the space age, radio receivers were only directed towards the Moon. Hitting the moon was probably an achievement in itself.

The first US probe also hit the surface of the Moon violently Ranger 4. It was April 1962.

Soft landing on the moon was successful for the Luna probes four years later. Luna 9 crashed cleanly into the Moon’s Ocean of Storms plain in February 1966.

The United States farted again. In June of the same year Surveyor 1‘s feet hit the moon dust, also the Ocean of Storms.

In this way, man had been able to take two devices intact to another celestial body.

Soft there are many variables against the bill. The Earth and the neighboring planets, i.e. Mars or Venus, have gas rings, but on the Moon it is very thin, practically non-existent.

This way, the Moon does not provide a retarding gas ring for parachutes or attachments that could lighten the descent.

The only way to reach the surface without crashing is to control the descent. The probe is slowly braked to the surface, says Dave Williams In Popular Science.

He is a planetary scientist who maintains a hearing registry at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The Surveyor 3 probe reached the surface of the Moon in April 1976. On landing, it bounced a couple of times before settling on the surface.

“Few countries have landed in space nowhere. It’s really hard. Everything has to work almost perfectly from start to finish,” says Williams.

It is demanding to slow down. The probe has first been brought out of the Earth’s gravitational field. On the way, it has moved into the Moon’s gravitational field, then into orbit around the Moon.

From there, the probe should carefully come down to the surface of the Moon, preferably at walking speed. The braking motors have to switch off at a precise moment, after a long distance.

Even a small error in the “gas foot” can bounce the ship off the surface of the Moon or overturn it.

Without braking, the probe could hit the Moon at the speed that the Moon’s gravity alone can achieve. The speed can accelerate up to 2.38 kilometers – per second.

Afloat there are more dangers. There are rocks and craters, big and small, all over the Moon. All of them can gig or swallow a small lander.

There are also rocks in the Moon’s Seas, i.e. on the basalt plains, although they look flat all the way to Earth. But they just look.

In addition, spaceships have to navigate this fragmented terrain on their own. The Moon is so far from Earth’s command centers that the probes cannot be controlled in real time.

The upper limit of the speed of radio waves is about 300,000 kilometers per second. However, it is far too slow for remote control of space travel.

All commands from Earth to the nearest neighbor, the Moon, inevitably take a second, and with different delays, in fact several seconds. The moon is an average of 384,000 kilometers away from Earth.

The lander must therefore be pre-programmed to do what is needed for a safe landing.

There will also be problems, even if there is a person involved. Landing on the Apollo flights was sometimes frighteningly difficult.

At the historic Apollo 11 hearing, in July 1969, the flight commander Neil Armstrong dodged a “football field-sized” crater in the last moments. The moon waited meters below. We had to hurry, because the fuel reserved for the landing of the lunar module Kotka was running out.

It’s no wonder that the last 15 minutes of the moon landing have come to be called the “horror minutes”.

The model of the Soviet Lunokhod 1 lunar rover was photographed at the Moscow Space Museum.

Successful ones there were a lot of flights decades ago. It makes you think. Wasn’t it somehow easier technically?

Hardly. The same issues mentioned above slowed down the soft landing.

The number of hearings in the early days, i.e. 1959–1976, was so huge that there were also successes. There are officially 17 of them from that time.

There was more bad luck than the official flights testify. The Soviet Union covered up the space flights that went wrong. That is why the running numbering of Soviet probes does not always tell the whole truth.

With six flights to the surface of the Moon we got people too. The feat was accomplished in the US Apollo program between 1969 and 1972. The superpowers’ race to the Moon ended there.

The Soviet Union lost, but the country still successfully sent probes to the Moon. Hearing aids Moon 16 and 20 brought moonstones to Earth on their return flights in 1970 and 1973.

He brought the last value transport from Kuus Luna 24 in August 1976. However, the total amount of imported goods was only three hundred grams, not hundreds of kilograms like the ones brought by the Apollos.

Then shut up, just like Lunar Sea of ​​Tranquility base as well After the Apollo 11 flight.

The hard moon race was over. New landers had to wait for decades.

After 1976, the enthusiasm of all countries to send anything to the Moon waned.

In the 1980s, the people of Earth left the Moon completely alone. No country attempted a single lunar mission in any way.

In the 1990s, there were only three hearings. At the beginning of the 2000s, i.e. in the 00s, we went to the Moon or around it six times, and in the 2010s already 12 times.

Now in the 2020s is a different spirit. Numerous private companies as well as poorer and smaller states are involved in various lunar projects.

India is now an exemplary leader for the poor, just as China is for the bigger ones.

The Indian space agency Isro learned from the failure of its probe Chandrayaan-2 in December 2019.

For example, Isra developed a laser sensor for Chandrayaan-3 that measured the speed of the probe in real time relative to the Moon, says the science magazine Nature.

New algorithms were harnessed to calculate deviations in the flight path. They were also able to assess the terrain below. The probe also got sturdier legs. That way it could descend faster to the surface.

The landing area was enlarged 4 times to 2.4 kilometers, while it was still only 0.5 kilometers on Chandrayaan-2. This is how Chandrayaan-3 was able to find a flat spot before h-moment.

Finns it is interesting that Nokia technology is being planned for the moon, and the US company will take its parts to the moon perhaps as early as 2024.

With Nokia’s help, a 4g network will rise to the Moon, which will serve the US Artemis lunar project throughout the 2020s, maybe even longer.