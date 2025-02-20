A study has discovered that There could be a link between the lack of hearing and dementia, According to Oxford University and published in the magazine Alzheimer’s & Dementia. Dementia is the set of symptoms that appear with age due to a deterioration of skills such as “memory, intellect, behavior and the ability to perform daily activities,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The investigation was based on the Analysis of thousands of people over 60 years of age, who were evaluated the ability to understand a conversation in a noisy environment, observing a clear relationship between hearing and dementia problems. The interest in the analysis of hearing problems as a risk factor for the development of mental problems is something that has been studying for years.

The symptoms

He National Institute of Aging has established one List of indicative that can result in hearing loss, In most cases they go unnoticed by the people who suffer and their relatives:

Difficulties to keep conversations by phone fluently.

Problems to follow a dialogue between more than two people.

Constantly ask people to repeat something they just said.

Upload the volume of television or radio excessively, resulting in annoying for other people.

He sometimes believes that people around him are murmuring.

It is not able to listen correctly to people if there is background noise.

Excessively acute or serious voices are complex to understand.

The importance of prevention

These results suggest The importance of carrying out an early diagnosis of the deterioration of hearing, since this could help postpone the possible appearance of this disease. Hearing loss can lead to other diseases such as depression development and other mental problems, give rise to isolation and sensation of loneliness.