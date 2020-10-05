new Delhi: The Center has told the Supreme Court that it has given Sudarshan TV the last chance to respond on its UPSC Jihad program. At present, the matter is with the inter-ministerial committee. The government requested the court to postpone the hearing for the time being. Considering this, the court has fixed the next date of hearing on 26 October.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has told the Supreme Court that on September 23, it had issued a notice to Sudarshan TV for violation of the program code. The channel responded to that. According to the rules, it has been sent to the inter-ministerial committee. The committee has made some recommendations. The channel has been given the last chance to appear with an answer on them. Therefore, the hearing should be deferred for the time being.

Earlier in the hearing on September 23, the government informed the court that the channel has been issued a show cause notice under Section 20 of the Cable TV Network Regulation Act. He has been asked to reply by 28 September. Further action will be taken based on the answer. The court said that the next hearing on October 5 that day. Today, the hearing was again adjourned on the request of the government.

Broadcasting the program, which saw the arrival of more Muslims in the civil service as part of a conspiracy, was stopped after 4 episodes. The court had asked the Solicitor General, questioning the manner of presentation of the program, whether any responsible person in the government watched these 4 episodes? Found them against the rules?

The court had made it clear in the last hearing that for the time being the interim ban on the telecast of the program will continue. The court also said that the government should not issue any order without its approval in the case.

