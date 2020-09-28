After Ayodhya, now the legal battle over Kashi Vishwanath has intensified. A hearing was held in the district judge’s court on Monday in the Varanasi district court in the Sri Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi mosque dispute case. The petition filed by the Sunni Waqf Board was debated in the court.In Swayambhu Visheshwar Mahadev v. Anjuman Intejamia case, the Sunni Waqf Board petitioned the court to appear as the second defendant. On this, Vijay Shankar Tiwari, advocate of Swayambhu Visheshwar Mahadev Paksha, raised a strong objection. After the debate at present, the court has reserved the date of October 3 while preserving the decision in this case.

Then the court reserved the decision

Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Mohammad Tauheed Khan has sought a hearing from the Varanasi Civil Court in Lucknow Tribunal Court. The counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board has said that the case cannot be heard in the lower court. On this, the lawyer of the Sunni Waqf Board had filed a civil revision on 18 September, on which the court had given the date of 28 September to know the aspect of Swayambhu Visheshwar. After hearing this, the court reserved the decision.