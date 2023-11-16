Opponents and government supporters discussed at Alesp and compared the process to the Enel crisis; agenda can be voted on in 2023

The public hearing to debate the privatization of Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo) held this Thursday (16.Nov.2023) at Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) was marked by discussion between opponents and government supporters in the plenary and in the audience.

The same amount of tickets were distributed to sectors in favor and against the privatization of the state-owned company to the public. Alesp divided the groups’ entrances into separate accesses. At the beginning of the session, the president of Alesp, deputy André do Prado (PL-SP), said that the space was not “crowd fight”. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Natália Resende, Secretary of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics of the government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), opened the debate with a speech in favor of privatization. She claimed that Sabesp could lose up to 50% of its contracts by 2038 if it maintains the current model.

She stated that the capitalization of Sabesp would strengthen the action of regulatory bodies – such as the Daee (Department of Water and Electricity) and the Arsesp (Public Services Regulatory Agency of the State of São Paulo). The speech was booed by part of the audience opposed to privatization.

Sabesp is a surplus company for the State, recording R$3.12 billion in profit in 2022. Amauri Pollachi, director of the Sabesp University Professionals Association, signaled that the company also has the capacity to respond to climate disasters – unlike suppliers private companies, as was the case with Enel, criticized for the energy crisis that left more than 2 million people without electricity in the capital of São Paulo.

Comparisons with the light supplier were mentioned at various times during the night. Débora Lima, from MTST (Landless Workers Movement), took to the plenary a poster that said that “Today’s Enel is tomorrow’s Sabesp”.

At another time, the state deputy Guto Zacarias (União Brasil-SP), which is also a member of the MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre), called Sabesp’s service “pork”, provoking more screams from opponents in the audience. The PM was present at the scene and separated the groups. Some protesters were removed from the assembly.

The privatization of Sabesp must still go through two sessions, one of them on November 21st. Voting on the proposal should take place on December 5th. To be approved, it needs a simple majority (50% plus 1) of votes in the plenary.

