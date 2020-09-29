Apart from Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shauwick, former employee of Sushant Singh, Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant and drug peddler Basit Parihar are scheduled to be heard on bail in Mumbai High Court on Tuesday. This hearing is important because on Saturday, when NCB questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, then NCB deputies director M.A. Jain had told the media that what he will tell about his investment now, he will tell in the court.On Saturday, a link connecting with Samuel Miranda was interrogated when Horizon Prasad, a former producer / director of Dharma Productions, was arrested in the case. Samuel Miranda is also named in the syndicate of which Ria Chakraborty has been cited by NCB. Actually, during the remand of Kshitij on Sunday, NCB said that he used to buy drugs from Karamjit Singh Anand, arrested in this case. Samuel Miranda also used drugs from Karamjit.

Let us know that Riya was arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) did not get satisfactory answers during the inquiry in the drugs case. It was told that the NCB is pleading Riya to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the purchase of drugs for Sushant.