The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, arrested Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Wasit, including Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty. After this, all these accused have been sent to police custody till 6 October. Now Riya Chakraborty and Shouvik Chakraborty have filed applications for bail in the Bombay High Court. His petition was to be heard on Wednesday but it was postponed due to rain. Earlier, on 11 September, the lower court rejected the bail plea of ​​the two.

It stated the basis of bail

Riya has said in her petition that she is not accused of committing a non-bailable offense. Riya has said in her plea that the NCB in her investigation has accused those who are totally baseless with ‘bad intentions’, so they should get bail on this basis. He has also said that 3 central agencies are harassing him and may implicate him in some other cases. Riya has said that the police, CBI and ED have not received anything against her. He has said that the NCB is acting only on the basis of the information given by the ED and they have got very small amount of narcotics with the arrested people in which bail can be obtained. He has also stated in his petition that NCB cannot crack the real drug syndicate as its main accused are abroad.

Bail petition deferred hearing

The bail plea of ​​Riya and Shouvik was scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, but due to heavy rains and waterlogging in Mumbai, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court has declared a holiday. Riya and Shauvik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde have informed that their bail plea will now be heard on Thursday. The bail plea of ​​Riya and Shouvik will be heard by Justice Sarang V Kotwal.

Judicial custody extended till 6 October

Earlier on Tuesday, the trial court extended judicial custody of all the six accused including Riya till 6 October. The NCB has also demanded recording of statements of Shouvik and Deepesh in jail. Also, the bail plea of ​​another accused drug peddler Suryadeep Malhotra is also expected to be heard on Wednesday.