The Spanish police suspect six vacationers from Germany of a gang rape in Mallorca. She handed the men over to the judiciary. A decision on pre-trial detention is apparently still pending.

Palma – After a possible gang rape in Mallorca, the decision on an arrest warrant against six vacationers from Germany is apparently still pending. The Spanish newspaper “Última Hora” reported in the evening that the judge had postponed the hearing because he still wanted to study documents on the case more closely.

He ordered the six men to be taken back to the main police station. A judicial spokeswoman did not provide any information on request.

The police accuse at least some of them of raping a young German tourist in a hotel room at Ballermann. There was initially no official announcement as to when the court hearing would take place. According to Spanish law, a suspect can be detained for a maximum of 72 hours without a court order.

Pre-trial detention can take a long time in Spain

The young men were taken to court number 8 on Avenida Alemania by the main police station in Palma de Mallorca in the morning. In order not to be recognized, the suspects had pulled their shirts over their heads. They were expected to be heard by a magistrate who would then decide whether to remand them. This can take a long time in Spain. And rape carries up to 12 years in prison.

The police had described the course of events they had determined in a press release in the morning. Accordingly, the young woman had met a man of about the same age from Germany on Thursday night. She agreed to go to his hotel room with him. However, she was turned away at reception because she was not a guest there.

The two then went to a nearby hotel, where five of the man’s friends from Germany had also stayed. When they later came into her room, four of them forced the woman to perform sexual acts. One of the suspects filmed the crime with his cell phone.

The woman then fled to the bathroom, the police reported. One of the young Germans admitted to the woman that they had gone too far, calmed her down a bit and persuaded her to accompany her to the hotel where friends of hers were staying. From there, the woman alerted the police, who arrested five Germans in their hotel early Thursday morning and a sixth on Friday. The young German was taken to a hospital for an examination.

Spanish media speak of “German pack”

In the Spanish media, the six men were sometimes referred to as “Manada alemana”, as a “German pack”. This drew a parallel to a 2016 gang rape in Pamplona. At that time, five young men had raped a young woman in a doorway and filmed it. An initially very lenient sentence against these men, known as “Manada”, triggered demonstrations across the country. The sex criminal law was changed as a result. However, the new “Only yes means yes” law unexpectedly led to the early release of many sex criminals and plunged the governing coalition into a crisis.

It was not disclosed where the suspects and the young woman came from in Germany.