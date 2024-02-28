Half a million Dutch people suffer from hearing loss to such an extent that they are no longer able to properly follow conversations with family and friends. As a result, they risk becoming socially isolated, warn researchers in the field of loneliness and hearing loss. Many young people also suffer from this. “I partly cut myself off from the environment, because otherwise I would no longer be able to follow it all.”
Sebastiaan Quekel
