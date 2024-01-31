Hearing | Japan's orb lander Slim revived – will continue for a few days until the moon's freezing night freezes it

Slim is now using a special camera to examine the rocks of the Moon, even though he has fallen.

of Japan the ball launcher has been repaired. The country's space agency Jaxa restored contact with the Slim lander on Sunday.

Slim was woken up ten days after Japan had landed the device intact on the surface of the Moon for the first time.

The lander has begun to explore the environment and has already transmitted images of nearby rocks to Earth. The information obtained about the Moon rocks will help Japan prepare new hearings.

Japan had a lander on January 19, the fifth Earth to land on the surface of the Moon. At the same time, however, the sonar rang its bell.

The wobble had the effect that the lander's solar panels could not get sunlight into their cells, and Slim thus could not power his devices.

So air traffic control put the lander into sleep mode just three hours after it touched down on the lunar surface.

The tactic worked. Now that the Moon's day has progressed, the Sun's position in the sky relative to the lander has changed, and the lander's panels are receiving sunlight.

Slim came to life on Sunday, January 28, and air traffic control quickly resumed the duties assigned to Slim, says the website Space.com.

Slim has photographed the surrounding stones with a camera that reveals the composition of the stones.

The camera reacts in a different way, i.e. with different wavelengths, to each stone and rock mineral. With the help of the images, researchers can gather information about the history of the Moon's rocks.

Air traffic control is now sorting the pictures and has named the biggest rocks according to dog breeds, says Jaxa in its announcement.

Moon rocks are named after dog breeds.

Yet it is not clear how long Slim will last in the harsh conditions of the Moon.

The sun will shine in Slim's area for a few more days. The region is at the mid-latitudes of the Moon, about 322 kilometers south of the Sea of ​​Tranquility.

The first astronauts landed on the Apollo 11 flight in the Sea of ​​Tranquility in July 1969.

Air traffic control previously said that Slim was not designed to survive the cold night of the Moon. The night of the moon lasts about 14 days at a time.