“Monsieur Soriot, you are like a bar of soap. You can try to grab you however you want, you keep getting away from us. We didn’t get any serious answers. ”The Finnish left-wing MEP Silvia Modig says what many of her colleagues are just as angry about. Pascal Soriot, the head of the pharmaceutical company Astra-Zeneca, which is increasingly unpopular in the EU, cannot really explain why his company has so far delivered significantly less vaccine to the EU than promised in the delivery contract.

A “world premiere” will take place in the European Parliament on Thursday afternoon, as Pascal Canfin, the French chairman of the health committee, proudly repeats three times. And indeed: so many top managers at once have never been seen together in parliament. In a switching conference, CEOs and other top executives from all pharmaceutical companies from which the EU has ordered corona vaccine presented themselves to a public hearing.

It was evidently necessary: ​​the EU heads of state and government demanded more reliability and transparency of their delivery schedules from the corporations in their parallel video conference. The parliamentary hearing was therefore like a charm offensive by the managers.

Not all bosses worked equally well. Soriot in particular, whose company had been pilloried in Europe for the past few weeks due to delivery problems, made a somewhat helpless impression. Not only Modig from Finland, but also other MPs fired questions at him that he couldn’t really answer: Why can’t his company deliver its vaccine in the agreed quantities and at the agreed time? Why did Astra-Zeneca deliver to the UK earlier than the EU, even though the contracts were signed almost simultaneously? Has the company received British subsidies on condition that it supplies vaccines produced in the EU to the UK at the expense of the EU? Does Soriot still claim that the EU has no legal entitlement to the delivery quantities stipulated in the contract because his company has only agreed to produce and deliver within the framework of “best efforts” possible?

Former Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło, who now sits in the European Parliament for the right-wing conservative PiS party, put it in a particularly undiplomatic way: “Why is there no vaccine? Why don’t we see any comprehensible delivery schedules? Don’t you actually know that every day counts? “

Soriot repeated the same phrases over and over again: one is still in a “learning phase”, his team works “around the clock”, the production process for a new vaccine is “highly complex”, which depends on “thousands of parameters”, usually there is the market launch of a new active ingredient takes much longer, the company’s supply network is organized regionally, which is why there were delays. Soriot hardly said anything about the controversial supply contract. His already well-known reference to the fact that Astra-Zeneca is the only manufacturer to produce the vaccine without the intention of making a profit did not help him. The criticism of the Dutch Christian Democrat Esther de Lange that the company behaves like an “unreliable used car dealer” was remembered.

The Astra Zeneca boss is unlucky that the EU (the heads of state and government as well as the parliamentarians) have targeted him and his company for a long time. The manufacturer will certainly not be able to keep its delivery promises in the first quarter, and possibly not in the second either – even if Soriot spread optimism.

At the hearing, the manager was on the defensive: because those manufacturers who have already had their vaccine approved, such as Astra-Zeneca, are much better positioned in production. Moderna boss Stéphane Bancel was able to praise himself for the fact that his company had set up a fully functioning supply chain in the EU within a year; Moderna currently has no delivery problems. At Biontech and Pfizer, things are now also running after initial problems.

And those companies whose vaccine is still waiting for approval logically do not have to deal with possible criticism of their deliveries at the moment. Franz-Werner Haas, the boss of the Tübingen manufacturer Curevac, and the manager Paul Stoffels from Johnson & Johnson were able to express optimistically that their production could start soon after the approval. At Johnson & Johnson this will be ready in mid-March, at Curevac in May. Moderna and Biontech now want to quickly expand their capacities.

Aside from criticizing Soriot, MPs and managers agreed on a lot. The latter unanimously praised the “Hera Incubator” platform initiated by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, on the basis of which industry, science and politics want to work more closely together. The export register set up by the Commission in response to the Astra-Zeneca fiasco, which is supposed to control possible vaccine exports from the EU, does not hinder it according to its own statements.

And in the end, everyone agreed with Geneva health scientist Suerie Moon’s verdict that it was now more important to grow the vaccine pie significantly faster than arguing over whether a country received too much or too little. “We now have more clarity on how companies can do this,” said Canfin, chairman of the committee, at the end – and added that this still does not apply to Astra-Zeneca. “We don’t want to hope that this manufacturer will have new failures in the coming weeks.”