Highlights: Hearing on Anant Singh in AK-47 scandal on January 4

Hearing will be held in Patna’s special court

Postponed hearing on Saturday

SP Lippi Singh’s testimony could not be done on Saturday



Patna:

SP Lipi Singh’s testimony in the AK-47 (Anant singh ak 47 case) recovery against Mokama’s RJD MLA Anant Singh was deferred. Apart from this case on Saturday, Anant Singh was produced inside the court in another case but the testimony of SP Lipi Singh could not be done.

So hearing delayed

On Saturday, MLA Anant Singh was brought from Beur Jail and presented in two different cases in MP MLA Court. The first case is related to the secretariat police station area of ​​Patna and the second case is about the recovery of AK-47 (Anant Singh AK 47 Story) in MP MLA court from the flood station. In this case the testimony of the then ASP Lipi Singh of Flood could not be done. Actually, Vipul Sinha, the judge of the special special court hearing this case, has been transferred.

Special court judge Vipul Sinha has been transferred to Katihar. Now January 4 has been set for testimony in this case. The matter will be heard again on Monday 4 January i.e. tomorrow. ADJ Prajesh Kumar has been given charge of Special Court on Saturday in place of Judge Vipul Sinha.

How Anant Singh was imprisoned for the fifth time in jail

Bihar’s Bahubali politician Anant Singh Crime Story won the assembly elections despite being imprisoned. Anant Singh, contesting from Mokama on RJD ticket, defeated JDU candidate Rajiv Lochan by more than 35 thousand votes. There are 38 cases against Anant Singh, who became MLA for the fifth consecutive time. In 2019, AK-47 and bomb were also found from his house. After which he had to surrender after cutting the absconding for a long time. In Mokama, Anant Singh has such a clout that people here know him as a small government.

Why does Anant Singh win elections in Mokama?

Anant Singh comes from Bhumihar society. Mokama Assembly constituency is Bhumihar multiplicity. Apart from this, poverty is at its peak in this area. In such a situation, Anant Singh’s Robinhood image works here. For example, if a girl is not getting married for dowry in the area and if her father goes on Anant Singh Deodhi, then she will not have to return empty handed. Either Anant Singh threatens the boy and prepares him for marriage, or he resolves the matter by spending some water. Similarly, if someone sends a wedding card to Anant Singh, then they definitely send gifts to his house. If Anant Singh has come to the village and someone complains to the head, then the small government at the same time lashes out publicly. This is the reason why the people of the area have been supporting Anant Singh.

Anant came to politics by weighing Nitish in silver coins

An obstinate temperament, Anant Singh turned down the proposal of Lalu Yadav, Bihar’s most powerful man at that time and went with Nitish Kumar. Not only this, Anant Singh announced the beginning of his political career by holding Nitish Kumar with laddus and silver coins by organizing a grand event in the flood city. A special team of the Bihar Police raided the Anant Singh’s ancestral house at the behest of the then Rabri Devi government after Lalu’s proposal was rejected. Anant Singh suffered heavy losses, but his intention did not waver.

Anant Singh continued to ‘stain’ Nitish’s good governance

After this incident, Anant Singh became gritty for Nitish Kumar’s Dulare and Lalu. During the period 2005-2010, the Nitish government put almost all the musclemen in the state in jail or forced them to go out of the state. But Anant Singh’s status continued to grow. This Bahubali of Mokama remained in the chair of the Legislative Assembly under the authority of Sahib and was seized of property all over the state. Under the rule of good governance Babu, Anant Singh was accused of grabbing land for building a mall in Fraser Road area of ​​Patna. But no case was filed against Anant Singh.

Anant Singh started getting marginalized in politics after the Putus Yadav massacre

Meanwhile, in the year 2014, a dispute started between two groups of youths about manipulating floods. Floods occurred in the same order near College Fold. Later, four young men Putus Kumar, Pradeep, Sonu and Bablu were abducted by Bhushan, Kanhaiya, Rishi, Manish, Shivam and others. The next day, on 18 June, Putus’ body was found in a field near Ladma village. MLA Anant Singh’s name came in this murder case. The same allegations of crime against Anant Singh started to marginalize him in politics.

Lalu made Anant a villain, became the messiah of social justice

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar joined hands in the 2015 assembly elections. After this, Lalu Yadav in almost every rally in Bihar, mentioning that Bhumihar leader Anant Singh had laid hands on Yadav youth Putus Kumar, as a result of which he is eating the air of jail. In one of his statements, Lalu Yadav was trying to give a message to OBCs and backward people that he is the greatest messiah of social justice. Apart from this, Lalu’s party did not give a single ticket to any Bhumihar leader. Lalu’s party also benefited tremendously from this. However, in this election also Anant Singh became an MLA from Independent Mokama due to his Robinhood image.

Anant Singh is getting out of jail after distance from Nitish

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar parted ways with Lalu and started running the government with the BJP again. But Anant Singh remained marginalized. Nitish Kumar Kumar stopped giving him expressions. During this, Anant Singh continued to be inside the prison. On August 16 last year, police raided the ancestral house of Anant Singh, located in the flooded village of Nadwan. An AK 47 rifle, two hand grenades, 26 live cartridges loaded in the magazine were recovered from his house. A case under UAPA was registered against him in this case. In this case, MLA Anant Singh surrendered before the Saket court of Delhi.

Why is Mokama’s political land bitter

Most of the Mokama Assembly seat is rural. Here Bhumihar society are the deciding voters. Therefore, even if the party whose candidate wins, but it is Bhumihar. Anant Singh Bhai Dilip Singh was an MLA from 1990 to 2000. Dilip Singh was also a minister in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s cabinet. In 2000, independent Bahubali Surajbhan Singh, with the support of Nitish Kumar, contested and won while in jail. After this, in 2005 and 2010, Nitish Kumar made Anant Singh a candidate from his party and he won both the times. In 2015, Anant Singh registered an independent victory.

Mokama Assembly seat has existed since independence. There have been 16 assembly elections so far, including a by-election. Krishna Sahi, a prominent leader of Bhumihars of that era, won elections twice from here in 1972 and 1977. After this, Shyam Sundar Singh won elections from here on the strength of Bahubali like Dileep Singh in 1980 and 1985. When Shyam Sundar Singh refused to meet a goon like Dilip Singh in broad daylight, Dilip Singh landed from this seat on Lalu’s party ticket and became a two-time MLA and minister. This means that the Bhumihar leader has always been the MLA in this seat. Also, the way the soil of the Tall region becomes tough, in the same way, strict leaders have always become legislators here.