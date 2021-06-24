P.In a court hearing, opstar Britney Spears 39 has called for an end to the guardianship over her person and finances that has existed since 2008.

“I am traumatized. I am not happy, I cannot sleep. I’m so angry, “said the 39-year-old singer on Wednesday in a virtual switch, as reported by the US broadcaster CNN and other media. “I just want my life back. That’s been 13 years and it’s enough, “Spears said in a 20-minute emotional statement.

Spears went on to say that she feels taken advantage of by her family and managers. She is controlled by everyone and cannot determine her own life. “I truly believe this guardianship is abusive,” said Spears.

Comments eagerly awaited

Spears’ divorced parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, as well as their attorney, were among others at the eagerly awaited hearing before Judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles. The singer requested the hearing in April. In the legal battle with her father over her guardianship, Spears had hardly spoken out publicly until then.

With hits like “… Baby One More Time”, “Oops! … I Did It Again” and “Toxic” Britney Spears was the highest paid singer in the world in the early 2000s. After the mother of two sons had mentally collapsed due to professional and personal problems, a court ruled in 2008 to transfer guardianship to their father.

Since then, James Spears has managed his famous daughter’s fortune and other concerns. Later, a financial trustee and another person were appointed as co-guardians.

A documentary published in early February by the New York Times newspaper about Spears’ life under her father’s tutelage sparked heated discussions, especially on social networks. Many celebrities and fans expressed their support for the singer under the hashtag “#FreeBritney”. Spears himself very rarely commented on the argument in public.