The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation may have caused severe damage to Kangana Ranaut, but BMC could suffer a major setback if Kangana proves it illegal. The matter is scheduled to be heard today (Thursday) at 3 pm.

BMC will have to loose pockets if Kangana is proved right

The BMC had vandalized Kangana’s office on Wednesday. There is a hearing in the court at 3 pm on Thursday, in which BMC will have to clarify on this action. There are reports that if Kangna’s documents proved that her place was authorized, then BMC may have to rebuild it all.

Kangana posted video inside Mumbai after reaching Mumbai, showed BMC vandalism

BMC claims break the changes made incorrectly

BMC claims that they have just broken the renovation done incorrectly, Kangana has claimed in several tweets that nothing was wrongly made at her house. Apart from this, Kangana also claims that the interior of the office was also broken. In a tweet, he wrote that his office suddenly became illegal in 24 hours and everything including furniture was destroyed.



High court also expressed displeasure over BMC’s action

Many people had expressed their displeasure at BMC after Kangana broke office in Bandra. The Bombay High Court has also banned further subversion in the office. However, by the time Kangana’s legal team took a stay, it is being told that by then 80% of her loss was done.