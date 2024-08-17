Kommersant: Hearing-impaired Podolsk resident sentenced to 6.5 years for intending to join RDC

The Moscow City Court has sentenced 37-year-old Podolsk resident Mikhail Rylov in a case of treason. This was reported by “Kommersant” (“Ъ”).

The hearing-impaired man was sentenced to 6.5 years in a maximum security penal colony and a fine of 400,000 rubles, having been found guilty of a crime under Articles 30 and 275 (“Preparation for treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The trial was held behind closed doors.

As the court established, Rylov intended to illegally leave for Ukraine and join the ranks of the Russian Volunteer Corps there (RDC, a terrorist organization banned in Russia). At first, he purchased the symbols of the RDC, and then contacted its representatives and unidentified residents of the Bryansk region, who promised to transport him abroad. The man was detained in October 2023, when he came to the station to exchange a ticket and got into an altercation with the cashier. After ten days of administrative arrest for hooliganism, he was detained by FSB officers.

The convicted man himself claims that he planned to go to Germany, where he wanted to find a well-paid job. His lawyer also stated that the man is unfit for service in an armed formation, since he cannot hear anything without a special device.

Earlier, law enforcement officers detained a resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region on suspicion of treason in favor of Ukraine. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 275 (“High Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and the defendant himself was taken into custody.