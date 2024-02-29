Hearing | China plans to land its first astronauts on the moon before 2030

China has not yet published the exact date of its manned mission.

China hopes to take the first Chinese astronauts, or magic astronauts, to the Moon before 2030. China's state TV channel CCTV reported on Thursday, Reuters and CNN's by.

China will start coordinating and developing its space station already this year, state media reports. The Chinese space program announced in a press release published last weekend that the development work is “progressing well”.

CNN reported on Monday that China's space agency has already revealed the names of its future spacecraft. The Chinese spacecraft is called Mengzhou, the ball lander Lanye and the heavy launch vehicle Long.

China's The ships developed by Beijing are part of an ambitious program that the country's administration hopes will strengthen China's position as a major space nation.

According to state media, the Mengzhou spacecraft is nearly nine meters long and weighs 22 tons. According to reports, the Lanyue lander can accommodate two astronauts and a 200-kilogram quadcopter.

China's according to the space agency, the public was allowed to suggest the names of the ships. The names were chosen from among almost 2,000 proposals. For example, the name Lanyue first appeared in a poem by the founder of the People's Republic of China Mao Zedong wrote in 1965.

The name is said to “symbolize the Chinese aspiration and confidence in exploring the universe and traveling to the moon,” the space agency said.

“The name Mengzhou, on the other hand, is connected to the 'Chinese people's dream of landing on the moon,'” the agency added.

China's space program has long been associated with the country's leader Xi Jinping to the “Chinese dream” to “rejuvenate” China's image. Xi also seeks global prestige and has harnessed Chinese technology to achieve his goals.