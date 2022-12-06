Hearing aids could be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study.

Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in the development of dementia, but if intervening with hearing loss will also treat the progression of cognitive decline, said study senior author Woei Shyang Loh, chief of otolaryngology at National University Hospital. and National University of Singapore.

O new study published Monday in JAMA Neurology offers evidence that managing hearing loss can potentially help reduce or delay cognitive decline, Loh said.

A meta-analysis of 3,243 studies, both observational and experimental, the research looked at the association between hearing loss and cognitive decline over various time periods, from two to 25 years. The review found that people with hearing loss who used devices to help performed 3% better on short-term cognitive scores, according to the study.

Hearing aid use was associated with a 19% reduction in long-term cognitive decline, the study found. When it comes to cognitive decline, preventing progression is important, the study authors noted.

“Dementia is much easier to prevent than to treat, and extremely difficult to reverse,” said senior study author Dr. Benjamin Tan, member of the dean of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore.

Hearing loss, while a major risk factor for cognitive decline, is fairly easy to correct in developed countries, said Dr. Thomas Holland, medical scientist at the Rush Institute for Health Aging. Holland did not participate in the research.

“Get tested for hearing loss and, if you have a hearing loss, speak with your audiologist or ENT physician to ensure proper and optimal correction to help avoid the potential risk of dementia and cognitive decline,” Holland said.

Is it time to talk to your doctor?

The researchers said the next question that needs to be examined is whether the severity of hearing loss changes the effectiveness of interventions when it comes to preventing cognitive decline.

But in the meantime, people with hearing loss should talk to their doctor about whether it’s appropriate for them to wear hearing aids, Tan said.

And it’s never too early to intervene, he added, saying the new study shows the benefits accrue over time.

“So affected patients should start treatment now if they want to see benefits in a few years,” Tan said.

But wearing these devices may even benefit those who have begun to experience a decline in cognition, and according to the new research, patients may still see benefits even if they don’t add hearing aids early, he added.